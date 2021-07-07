SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Nearly 5,400 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 12:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 5:30: July 6, 2021' Global News at 5:30: July 6, 2021
WATCH: COVID-19 shuts down an Oakville gym that refused to close; new efforts to combat vaccine hesitancy; charges laid in Canada Day fireworks incident; and, guess who got a haircut?

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Wednesday that 5,388 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the area the previous day.

Almost 5,000 of the jabs were second doses, while only about 400 were first doses, public health said.

Read more: Having a more intense response to 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose? Here’s why 

The additional doses mean that approximately 121,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to 44.9 per cent of the eligible population.

About 78 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure only seeing slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 84 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are partially vaccinated, while 71.7 per cent have had at least one dose in Wellington County and 73.4 per cent in Dufferin County.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Step forward as Sunnybrook hospital begins removal of field hospital' COVID-19: Step forward as Sunnybrook hospital begins removal of field hospital
COVID-19: Step forward as Sunnybrook hospital begins removal of field hospital

Meanwhile, WDG Public Health announced another two cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Wednesday, raising its total case count to 4,524.

Trending Stories

Active cases fell by one from the previous day to 23 with three new recoveries.

Total resolved cases increased to 4,456 and the city’s coronavirus death toll of 45 remains unchanged.

In Wellington County, one new COVID-19 case was reported on Wednesday as its total case count climbed to 1,758.

Active cases remained at 23 with one new recovery reported.

Resolved cases are up to 1,698 and the county’s death toll of 37 remains unchanged.

Read more: Ontario reports 194 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths for the first time since last year

Story continues below advertisement

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate is at 13.5 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is below one per cent.

There are six people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including three in intensive care as of Monday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagCOVID news tagguelph cases tagGuelph vaccines tagguelph covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers