Nearly 5,400 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Wednesday that 5,388 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the area the previous day.

Almost 5,000 of the jabs were second doses, while only about 400 were first doses, public health said.

The additional doses mean that approximately 121,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to 44.9 per cent of the eligible population.

About 78 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure only seeing slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 84 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are partially vaccinated, while 71.7 per cent have had at least one dose in Wellington County and 73.4 per cent in Dufferin County.

Story continues below advertisement

1:33 COVID-19: Step forward as Sunnybrook hospital begins removal of field hospital COVID-19: Step forward as Sunnybrook hospital begins removal of field hospital

Meanwhile, WDG Public Health announced another two cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Wednesday, raising its total case count to 4,524.

Active cases fell by one from the previous day to 23 with three new recoveries.

Total resolved cases increased to 4,456 and the city’s coronavirus death toll of 45 remains unchanged.

In Wellington County, one new COVID-19 case was reported on Wednesday as its total case count climbed to 1,758.

Active cases remained at 23 with one new recovery reported.

Resolved cases are up to 1,698 and the county’s death toll of 37 remains unchanged.

Story continues below advertisement

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate is at 13.5 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is below one per cent.

There are six people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including three in intensive care as of Monday.