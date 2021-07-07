Menu

Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter Jessica To Make Olympics Debut In Tokyo After Being Named In U.S. Equestrian Jumping Team

By Becca Longmire ETCanada.com
Posted July 7, 2021 8:41 am
Jessica Springsteen. View image in full screen
Jessica Springsteen. Davide Mombelli - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Olympics dream of Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica is coming true.

Springsteen is set to make her Olympics debut after being named in the U.S. equestrian jumping team for Tokyo.

She took to Instagram Tuesday to confirm that she and her horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve had been picked for the team, with jumping events scheduled for Aug. 2-7, People reported.

RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Breaks Silence About DUI In Broadway Return

The 29-year-old, who has represented the U.S. numerous times over the years, wrote that she’d been “dreaming of this” since she could remember in a sweet social media post.

Springsteen, who has been on horseback for most of her life, previously told People: “I started riding when I was really little. My mom had always wanted to ride so when we moved to New Jersey she started taking lessons.

Trending Stories

“Our home is right across the road from one of the top junior training barns – and I went right into that when I was a teenager.”

RELATED: Judge Dismisses DWI And Reckless Driving Charges Against Bruce Springsteen, The Boss Pays $500 Fine

“I started competing and doing the jumpers, then I turned professional. It all really happened pretty naturally.”

