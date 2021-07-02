Edmonton police name suspect vehicle linked to January homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton homicide investigators have released more information about a west Edmonton shooting that killed one man.

Police have identified a red 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee as a suspect vehicle in the shooting death of 49-year-old Dion William McCallum.

Investigators have identified a red 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee as a suspect vehicle in a January homicide. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service

Police were called to a weapons complaint in the area of 105 Avenue and 157 Street at 6:15 a.m on Jan. 17, 2021. When officers arrived, McCallum was found inside his home suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Shooting death in Edmonton on Sunday ruled a homicide

Police said McCallum was treated and taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Homicide detectives do not the believe McCallum was the intended target of the murder.

If you have any information about the owner or driver of a vehicle matching the description, you’re asked to call police at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.

With files from Kirby Bourne