Extreme heat pushes Winnipeggers to spray pads, cooling stations

As extreme heat warnings sweep over Manitoba from across Western Canada, Winnipeggers are finding ways to stay cool.
The local forecast calls for highs ranging from 30 to 38 C from Thursday through Sunday.
“It’s just not a day that you would want to stay at home so we thought, ‘OK, let’s just go out to the park, have a few snacks and just roam around and see the sun,'” said Puneet Agrawal, who chose to spend his Thursday afternoon at the Fort Rouge spray park on River Avenue.
Agrawal and his wife Roli were extremely happy to see the province amend the current COVID-19 public health orders allowing city splash pads to open due to extreme conditions.
“Of course it’s a good way to beat the sun but it also kind of gives you a positive lookout when you don’t have anything to do at home except for Netflix and work. This is definitely a good change and I appreciate anybody who pushed the effort to open these things up.”
“I think it’s helpful for all of the spaces in areas like this where people don’t really have yards to get out on and who might not have air conditioning that we have some public space so yeah I appreciate that,” said Will Toni, in the midst of family game session at Fort Rouge park.
Main Street Project’s cooling tent at the intersection of Martha and Logan.The scorching hot temperatures are creating problems for Winnipeg’s most vulnerable. Organizations like Main Street Project are patrolling the downtown area ensuring everyone has access to water in addition to setting up various cooling stations.
“We will have our cooling tent set up at Martha street, 75 Martha St., tomorrow afternoon until about 6 p.m. and then over the weekend from about 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. they’ll be set up there as well,” said MSP’s communications coordinator Cindy Titus.
People are also being reminded to keep an eye out for fellow Winnipeggers appearing to struggle in the heat.
“If you see a person who appears to be in heat-related distress, whether that’s heat exhaustion or heat stroke, don’t hesitate to give them a hand and in emergencies only always contact 9-1-1,” Titus concluded.
