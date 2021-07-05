Menu

Weather

Extreme heat pushes Winnipeggers to spray pads, cooling stations

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 7:26 pm
The spray pad at Fort Rouge park on Thursday afternoon. View image in full screen
The spray pad at Fort Rouge park on Thursday afternoon. Anya Nazeravich / Global News

As extreme heat warnings sweep over Manitoba from across Western Canada, Winnipeggers are finding ways to stay cool.

The local forecast calls for highs ranging from 30 to 38 C from Thursday through Sunday.

“It’s just not a day that you would want to stay at home so we thought, ‘OK, let’s just go out to the park, have a few snacks and just roam around and see the sun,'” said Puneet Agrawal, who chose to spend his Thursday afternoon at the Fort Rouge spray park on River Avenue.

Puneet Agrawal and his wife Roni enjoying an afternoon at the Fort Rouge spray park. View image in full screen
Puneet Agrawal and his wife Roni enjoying an afternoon at the Fort Rouge spray park. Anya Nazeravich / Global News

Agrawal and his wife Roli were extremely happy to see the province amend the current COVID-19 public health orders allowing city splash pads to open due to extreme conditions.

Read more: City to open spray pads to help Winnipeg families beat extreme heat

“Of course it’s a good way to beat the sun but it also kind of gives you a positive lookout when you don’t have anything to do at home except for Netflix and work. This is definitely a good change and I appreciate anybody who pushed the effort to open these things up.”

Click to play video: 'Advice on how to beat the heat' Advice on how to beat the heat
Advice on how to beat the heat – Jun 26, 2021

“I think it’s helpful for all of the spaces in areas like this where people don’t really have yards to get out on and who might not have air conditioning that we have some public space so yeah I appreciate that,” said Will Toni, in the midst of family game session at Fort Rouge park.

Extreme heat pushes Winnipeggers to spray pads, cooling stations - image View image in full screen
Marek Tkach / Global News

Main Street Project’s cooling tent at the intersection of Martha and Logan.The scorching hot temperatures are creating problems for Winnipeg’s most vulnerable. Organizations like Main Street Project are patrolling the downtown area ensuring everyone has access to water in addition to setting up various cooling stations.

“We will have our cooling tent set up at Martha street, 75 Martha St., tomorrow afternoon until about 6 p.m. and then over the weekend from about 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. they’ll be set up there as well,” said MSP’s communications coordinator Cindy Titus.

Read more: Province encourages municipalities to help Manitobans beat coming heatwave

People are also being reminded to keep an eye out for fellow Winnipeggers appearing to struggle in the heat.

“If you see a person who appears to be in heat-related distress, whether that’s heat exhaustion or heat stroke, don’t hesitate to give them a hand and in emergencies only always contact 9-1-1,” Titus concluded.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg mayor announces city’s plans for upcoming heat wave' Winnipeg mayor announces city’s plans for upcoming heat wave
Winnipeg mayor announces city’s plans for upcoming heat wave
