Crime

1 person dead after collision between train, vehicle near Richmond: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 1:20 pm
Ottawa police say officers are on-scene at the site of a collision involving a train and a truck near Richmond on Wednesday afternoon. File photo. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say officers are on-scene at the site of a collision involving a train and a truck near Richmond on Wednesday afternoon. File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

Ottawa police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision between a train and a vehicle near Richmond on Wednesday afternoon.

An OPS spokesperson confirmed to Global News that police were called about a “serious collision” at Barnsdale Road and Eagleson Road at approximately 12:20 p.m.

OPS said in an update shortly before 2 p.m. that one person was declared dead at the scene. No other injuries have yet been reported.

Traffic is closed in both directions on Barnsdale Road from Eagleson Road to Twin Elm Road as well as on Eagleson between Ottawa Street to Perth Street.

Police later said the collision has also caused the railroad crossing gates at McBean and Ottawa streets are malfunctioning.

Residents are asked to avoid the areas mentioned above.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
