Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,267, including 249 deaths.

Local public health also reported five new cases of a coronavirus variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 4,906, including 44 that are active.

Two of the new cases are in Barrie, while one is in Bracebridge. The source of infection for all of the new cases is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 64.8 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 26.1 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,267 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,517 — have recovered, while 13 people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 299 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 544,713, including 9,154 deaths.