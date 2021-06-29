SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 4:51 pm
Ontario's new top doctor outlines metrics needed to move to Step 3 of COVID-19 reopening
WATCH: Ontario's new chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore outlined Tuesday the various metrics they would be looking at to determine when the province can move into Step 3 of its reopening. He said while COVID-19 vaccination rates are one factor, they are also looking at hospitalization rates, impact on intensive care units and those needing ventilation, and the reproductive rate of the virus, which he advised is currently increasing.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,267, including 249 deaths.

Local public health also reported five new cases of a coronavirus variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 4,906, including 44 that are active.

Read more: Ontario reports 299 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths as numbers include older data amid cleanup

Two of the new cases are in Barrie, while one is in Bracebridge. The source of infection for all of the new cases is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 64.8 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 26.1 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: All Ontario adults eligible for faster 2nd shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Of the region’s total 12,267 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,517 — have recovered, while 13 people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 299 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 544,713, including 9,154  deaths.

Ontario health official says guidance on what COVID-19 fully vaccinated people can do coming shortly
