Study on Sobering Centre’s as an alternative to drunk tank released.

Dr. Leah Genge together with Harry Critchley from the East Coast Prison Justice Society requested the city do a study on

View image in full screen Harry Critchley is advocating for sobering centres to be brought to Nova Scotia. They exist across Canada and Critchley says they are crucial part in addressing public intoxication in a humane and medically conscious way. Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

establishing sobering centers in Halifax. The discussion came to light in 2016, after the unfortunate death of Corey Rodgers, who died of suffocation from a spit hood in a lockup cell.

“It’s all about responding to the right thing with the right strategy. And, a police response for public intoxication is not the right response to this issue.” says Genge

According to the report, which was conducted by the City’s Public Saftey advisor, Amy Siciliano, Nova Scotia has a relatively high rate of drinking compared to the national average. A sobering centre is a safe place where intoxicated people can sleep off the effects of drugs and alcohol as an alternative to drunk tanks and emergency departments. They exist in several places across Canada.

They often serve a dual purpose: they look out for the health and well being of clients and are cost efficient by diverting individuals away from those more costly alternatives.

Harry Critchley says, “If you can divert one third of all people who are being detained, right. Then, that’s tremendous right. For such a small amount of money. I really want to stress that it’s been great to see that the city’s taken this serious so far. And now my hope is that since it’s going to council, that they will take it seriously as well.”

Dr. Genge say’s it is time to recognize there are alternatives to drunk tanks and that the momentum in the province to recognize that change is needed is something she has noticed.

“First and foremost, I think it’s going to treat people with substance abuse disorder with more dignity and a more humane response to their intoxication. You know, hopefully this can be more of a community effort.”

The report will be delivered to Regional Council on Tuesday, June 29 and was originally moved by Councillor Smith.