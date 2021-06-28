Three dead in boat crash on Seton Lake near Lillooet, B.C.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating a boat crash that claimed the lives of three people near Lillooet this weekend.
RCMP were called out to Seton Lake at 2 a.m. Sunday after a witness reported hearing a powerboat pass by and then a loud bang.
A marine rescue team was deployed at first light to investigate.
Sometime after 7 a.m., a civilian boater in the area located a partially capsized boat and saw the bodies in the water nearby.
First responders worked to recover the remains of three people.
Police said the families of the victims — two men and one woman — have been notified.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
