Three dead in boat crash on Seton Lake near Lillooet, B.C.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating a boat crash that claimed the lives of three people near Lillooet this weekend.

RCMP were called out to Seton Lake at 2 a.m. Sunday after a witness reported hearing a powerboat pass by and then a loud bang.

A marine rescue team was deployed at first light to investigate.

Sometime after 7 a.m., a civilian boater in the area located a partially capsized boat and saw the bodies in the water nearby.

First responders worked to recover the remains of three people.

Police said the families of the victims — two men and one woman — have been notified.

The cause of the crash is unknown.