News

Three dead in boat crash on Seton Lake near Lillooet, B.C.

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 5:51 pm
Three have died following a serious crash on Seton Lake. View image in full screen
Three have died following a serious crash on Seton Lake. Global News

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating a boat crash that claimed the lives of three people near Lillooet this weekend.

RCMP were called out to Seton Lake at 2 a.m. Sunday after a witness reported hearing a powerboat pass by and then a loud bang.

Read more: RCMP recover bodies, boats after fatal collision on Osoyoos Lake

A marine rescue team was deployed at first light to investigate.

Sometime after 7 a.m., a civilian boater in the area located a partially capsized boat and saw the bodies in the water nearby.

Click to play video: 'Fatal Osoyoos boat crash a ‘tragic accident,’ no charges expected: police' Fatal Osoyoos boat crash a ‘tragic accident,’ no charges expected: police
Fatal Osoyoos boat crash a ‘tragic accident,’ no charges expected: police – Jun 9, 2020

First responders worked to recover the remains of three people.

Police said the families of the victims — two men and one woman — have been notified.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
