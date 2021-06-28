Police identify victim and seek information in Calgary’s latest homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have identified the victim in a suspicious death Friday afternoon in the northeast community of Rundle.

The body of 37-year-old Blake Louis Walker was found in an alley in the 2600 block of 38 St. N.E. at around 3:00 pm.

Police are calling the death a homicide and an autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death.

They now say a truck that was found Saturday in the neighbourhood of Dover belongs to Walker.

View image in full screen Calgary police are looking for information in the homicide of Blake Walker, whose truck was found in Dover June 27, 2021. Calgary Police Service

Police are trying to trace his whereabouts in the time leading up to his death and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

If you have information, call the tip line at 403-428-8877, Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.