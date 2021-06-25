Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged again after threat made against staff member at Peterborough Regional Health Centre

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 12:08 pm
Peterborough Police Service have issued another charge against a North Kawartha Township woman involving threats against medical staff. View image in full screen
Peterborough Police Service have issued another charge against a North Kawartha Township woman involving threats against medical staff. Peterborough Police Service

A North Kawartha Township woman is facing another charge of uttering threats.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Wednesday they received information about a threatening voicemail sent to a member of the medical staff at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday.

As a result, the 57-year-old North Kawartha woman was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

No name was released.

Trending Stories

Read more: Woman arrested after threats made to staff at North Kawartha Health Centre in Apsley

She was released on an undertaking with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 14.

Police say the accused is the same woman who was arrested on Wednesday and charged following alleged threats earlier this month made against at a medical clinic in Peterborough as well against a doctor and staff at the North Kawartha Health Centre in the village of Apsley.

Story continues below advertisement

The Apsley clinic closed for in-person appointments on Monday after staff that morning reported receiving threats of a shooting at the location and bodily harm.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagUttering Threats tagPRHC tagPeterborough Regional Health Centre tagThreats tagApsley tagNorth Kawartha Health Centre tagmedical staff threatened tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers