Woman charged again after threat made against staff member at Peterborough Regional Health Centre

A North Kawartha Township woman is facing another charge of uttering threats.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Wednesday they received information about a threatening voicemail sent to a member of the medical staff at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday.

As a result, the 57-year-old North Kawartha woman was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

No name was released.

She was released on an undertaking with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 14.

Police say the accused is the same woman who was arrested on Wednesday and charged following alleged threats earlier this month made against at a medical clinic in Peterborough as well against a doctor and staff at the North Kawartha Health Centre in the village of Apsley.

The Apsley clinic closed for in-person appointments on Monday after staff that morning reported receiving threats of a shooting at the location and bodily harm.