Family tried to ‘cover up’ for couple accused of leaving Canada to join ISIS, prosecutor alleged

Send this page to someone via email

The families of a Toronto-area couple accused by the RCMP of trying to join ISIS tried to “cover up” for them, a federal prosecutor alleged during court proceedings.

During bail hearings for Ikar Mao and Haleema Mustafa, prosecutor Howard Piafsky argued the conduct of their family “seemed somewhat like obstruction of justice.”

He was referring specifically to an alleged incident in October 2019, when Mao and Mustafa returned to Canada after being detained in Turkey.

The day before Mustafa flew back to Toronto’s Pearson airport, family members tipped her off to delete the contents of her phone because police had a warrant for her electronic devices, Piafsky alleged.

“Tell Haleema to get rid of everything,” read the message on the encrypted platform WhatsApp. It allegedly originated with Mao’s sister Siham, was sent to her husband and was found on Mustafa’s father’s phone.

Story continues below advertisement

The family learned about the warrant when Mao returned, only to have his devices seized.

When Mustafa flew into Toronto airport the next day, police discovered her phone had been “reset to its factory settings, consistent with the advice provided in the WhatsApp message,” according to her bail decision.

Piafsky alleged the family’s actions gave her the “time and opportunity to clean her phone before returning, presumably to remove incriminating evidence.”

“This was a family that was not forthcoming about their own involvement in attempting to cover up for this couple,” he argued.

Evidence at bail hearings is not tested and unproven. The allegations concerning family members was not proven at trial.

The details could not previously be reported due to a publication ban that ended when their cases wrapped this week.

On Wednesday, Mustafa’s husband was sentenced to four years for leaving Canada to join ISIS, though he was granted release on the basis of the year-and-a-half he had served in custody since his arrest on Dec. 5, 2019.

But a second terrorism charge against him was withdrawn, and prosecutors stayed two counts of terrorism against 23-year-old Mustafa, who travelled to Turkey with him.

Story continues below advertisement

Explaining their decision in court, prosecutors said Mustafa had played a “lesser role,” had agreed to undergo rehabilitation, and was not a threat to public safety.

The allegations about her phone were not mentioned, but they came up repeatedly during bail proceedings for the couple.

“The courts and civil liberties organizations have consistently expressed that digital devices contain the most personal biographical data and information,” Mustafa’s lawyer Faisal Mirza said when asked about the phone allegations.

“There are legitimate privacy reasons for people not to want to have their digital devices searched. Some people may not trust the state authorities to respect that privacy and draw erroneous conclusions about their activity due to systemic bias.”

1:39 Terrorism charges against women are rare in Canada: expert Terrorism charges against women are rare in Canada: expert – Aug 26, 2020

Mustafa and Mao married in 2018. The couple lived in her grandparents’ home in the Toronto-area suburb of Markham, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

While she worked at the Canada’s Wonderland amusement park, Mao was a student at York University, and was active in the Muslim Students Association, according to the bail materials.

Although ISIS lost the last of the Syrian territory it once controlled in March 2019, and had pivoted to guerrilla tactics, on June 18, 2019, Mao downloaded a guidebook on how to join.

The couple pooled their savings, sold their car on the way to the airport, and boarded an Air Canada flight for Tunisia, then made their way to southern Turkey, where Mao researched how to cross into Syria.

Initially, they told their family they were touring Tunisia.

But on July 11, 2019, an email sent to family from Mao’s computer said they were making “hijrah for the sake of Allah.” Hijrah means migration, but the term was used by ISIS to mean migration to the Islamic State.

“Wallahi [by God] this was Haleema’s idea and not mine,” Mao allegedly wrote in the email. “Ass [sic] soon as the words came out of her mouth, I knew that if I didn’t have a valid excuse not to, then this would likely happen.”

Story continues below advertisement

The email “suggests the couple did not believe stories about the Islamic State in ‘Western media,’ which Mr. Mao characterized as the ‘enemy of Islam,’” a judge wrote in Mustafa’s bail decision.

“He referenced having a religious obligation not to live among ‘disbelievers.’”

“In a portion of the email, purportedly written by Ms. Mustafa, she encourages its recipients to ‘please try and do some research and join us whenever you’re able to disconnect yourselves from all your affairs,’” according to her bail ruling.

Mirza said the more common meaning of “hijra” was migration “to live and experience a community of common faith.”

“With the rise of Islamophobia and targeting of visibly Muslim women over the past several years, this has become a reasonable consideration for some people,” he said.

Upon receiving the email, Mustafa’s father contacted the RCMP and the couple was arrested on July 12 by Turkish police in Sanliurfa, north of the Syrian border.

But while the family initially cooperated with police, “that cooperation evaporated quickly,” Piafsky alleged in court.

A Turkish court held them for three months but acquitted them of being ISIS members.

Story continues below advertisement

Mao returned to Canada on Oct. 19, 2019. Mustafa arrived the next day, accompanied by her father.

Police seized her father’s phone. On it, they found the WhatsApp message. It said to tell Mustafa’s father “the authorities had a warrant for their devices and to ‘get rid of everything,’” according to her bail decision.

“According to an exchange of messages on WhatsApp, it is alleged that Siham warned the applicant’s wife that the applicant’s phone had been seized on the day he arrived in Canada,” the judge wrote in Mao’s bail review decision.

“It is also suggested that Siham may have cautioned the applicant’s wife to destroy evidence from her phone.”

Mustafa’s father’s phone “showed online queries about how to erase data from an Android phone,” the judge wrote in Mustafa’s bail decision.

“On her return to Canada, the police also seized Ms. Mustafa’s smartphone, but it did not contain any data.”

Piafsky alleged the family was “evidently prepared to help destroy evidence and act in ways that seem somewhat like obstruction of justice.”

3:21 Canadian ISIS fighters detained in Syria left in legal limbo Canadian ISIS fighters detained in Syria left in legal limbo

Police put Mustafa under intense surveillance for 10 months, and used a tracking warrant to monitor her whereabouts, but never observed her doing anything that raised public safety concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

Her online activities were also closely monitored but police did not find any evidence she had ever promoted or justified violence.

But they did observe Mao “acting suspicious,” according to his bail decision.

He went into a second-hand store, looked at knives and bought a mannequin torso, according to the allegations levelled at his bail hearing.

He also parked “for a short period of time in a parking lot very close to the Guelph Cenotaph on November 5, 2019,” the judge wrote. A Remembrance Day parade was planned for Nov. 11.

As a result, he was arrested on Nov. 10 on a terrorism peace bond. His lawyer Nader Hasan declined to comment on the allegations presented at the bail hearing.

Mao was charged on Dec. 5 with two terrorism offences. Mustafa was charged with the same counts on Aug. 20, 2020.

1:24 Calgary man charged with terrorism offences after complex investigation Calgary man charged with terrorism offences after complex investigation – Jul 22, 2020

Prosecutors argued they had a “strong case” against Mustafa, and that by moving to ISIS territory, she would have enhanced the terrorist group’s ability to carry out its attacks.

Story continues below advertisement

The evidence “overwhelmingly establishes” that Mao and Mustafa intended to move to the Islamic State,” Piafsky argued at her bail hearing.

But the judge who released her on bail on March 31, 2021, said there was no direct evidence she intended to help ISIS conduct terrorism, and that she did not seem “well-informed” about ISIS.

Rather, her actions suggested “she believed the Islamic State’s propaganda that it was some kind of Islamic utopia,” the judge wrote.

Mustafa does not believe in violence and did not leave Canada with the intention of participating in terrorist activities, her lawyer said.

Mirza said she had lived peacefully in Turkey, returned to Canada and lived peacefully for 10 months before her arrest.

“She was a model citizen before she left Canada.”

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca