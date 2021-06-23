Menu

Crime

Man, 35, charged with assaulting 2 officers, seriously injuring 1: London police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted June 23, 2021 2:59 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. View image in full screen
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A 35-year-old London, Ont., man is facing multiple charges after police allege he assaulted two officers, one of them seriously, during an incident Tuesday morning.

Officers had been called to the 1300 block of Commissioners Road East around 11 a.m. after receiving a report of a man banging on the window of a bank, police said.

It was learned the suspect was wanted by police for a separate matter, and the officers attempted to arrest the man, police said.

Read more: London Ont. girls stolen wheelchair returned ‘completely destroyed’ family says

During the interaction, police allege the suspect spat at the officers, and struck them “multiple times with a closed fist.”

Police said one officer suffered injuries that were described as serious but not life-threatening, while the other officer and the suspect were not physically hurt.

Two motorists helped the officers hold the suspect down until more officers arrived, police said.

The accused, a 35-year-old London man, faces one count of assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm, one count of assaulting a peace officer and one count of resisting arrest, police said. He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

It’s the second time in less than a year that the accused has been charged with assaulting police.

Read more: London, Ont. man finds Pride flag burnt after being torn from front porch

Last July, the same individual was charged with several offences after he allegedly assaulted a member of the public at random in a downtown park, and then resisted arrest on Richmond Row.

The accused, police said at the time, allegedly spat on three officers, bit one officer and attempted to bite another.

The original victim suffered minor injuries and did not press charges, while two officers saw minor injuries.

