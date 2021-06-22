Manhunt suspect charged with attempted murder after shots fired at police

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say Eric Wildman has now been charged with attempted murder after officers were met with gun fire while attempting to execute a warrant.

The 24 year old Manitoba man is a suspect in the homicide of Clifford Joseph, 40, whose body has not been found.

On June 7, Joseph was reported missing and his vehicle was found abandoned, which led to suspicion. Five days later, Wildman was named the person of interest in the case.

Wildman was arrested in Belleville Ont., early Friday morning and is set to appear in court on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

According to RCMP, Wildman is charged with possession of a prohibited device, failing to report destruction of prohibited firearm and transportation of a firearm.

Wildman remains in custody in Manitoba and OPP say is the only individual intended to be charged in relation to this incident.