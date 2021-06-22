Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manhunt suspect charged with attempted murder after shots fired at police

By Kayla Karim Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 6:43 pm
Eric Wildman, the suspect in the manhunt that took place from Winnipeg to Ontario has now been charged with attempted murder after shots were fired at police.
Eric Wildman, the suspect in the manhunt that took place from Winnipeg to Ontario has now been charged with attempted murder after shots were fired at police. RCMP handout

Ontario Provincial Police say Eric Wildman has now been charged with attempted murder after officers were met with gun fire while attempting to execute a warrant.

The 24 year old Manitoba man is a suspect in the homicide of Clifford Joseph, 40, whose body has not been found.

Read more: RCMP: Wildman returned to Manitoba, court date set

On June 7, Joseph was reported missing and his vehicle was found abandoned, which led to suspicion. Five days later, Wildman was named the person of interest in the case.

Trending Stories

Wildman was arrested in Belleville Ont., early Friday morning and is set to appear in court on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Read more: Timeline: The search for Eric Wildman, and what we know so far

Story continues below advertisement

According to RCMP, Wildman is charged with possession of a prohibited device, failing to report destruction of prohibited firearm and transportation of a firearm.

Wildman remains in custody in Manitoba and OPP say is the only individual intended to be charged in relation to this incident.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagOPP tagKingston tagwinnipeg tagArrest tagAttempted Murder tagPrince Edward County tagManhunt tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers