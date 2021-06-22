COVID-19: 3 new cases for Peterborough area as active cases fall to 20

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the number of active cases continues to decline.

In its update at 4:14 p.m., the health unit reported 20 active cases, down from 24 reported on Monday morning. The health unit serves the City of Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Of the health unit’s 1,577 cumulative cases (three cases from previous days were added Tuesday) since the pandemic began, 1,536 are now deemed resolved — that’s 10 more since Monday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases.

The number of variant cases as of Tuesday is 744, just one more case since Monday. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported on Feb. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

Other COVID-19 data for Tuesday:

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination

The health unit is hosting additional vaccination clinics in Peterborough County. Upcoming clinics include:

Friday, June 25: Buckhorn at the Buckhorn Community Centre

Saturday, June 26: Apsley at the North Kawartha Community Centre

A pop-up clinic for youth ages 12-17 and their families will be held on Saturday, June 26 at the Evinrude Centre/Health Planet Arena in Peterborough from noon to 3 p.m.

All vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online. Clinics are being run at the Evinrude Centre/Healthy Planet Arena and the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Time to Mix It Up Ptbo! COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Safely Interchangeable for Adults 18+. Supply changes means 2nd mRNA dose could be different from 1st dose. AND: Pop-Up First-Dose Clinic for Youth Aged 12-17 on Saturday, June 26. Learn more here: https://t.co/0hsUFLRXVx — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) June 22, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The following Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccine to eligible recipients:

Aylmer Street Pharmacy, 296 Aylmer St. N. (in Above and Beyond)

Costco Pharmacy, 485 The Parkway

Charlotte Care Pharmacy, 270 Charlotte St. Unit 100

Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line in Keene

Havelock Pharmacy, 44 Ottawa St. W. in Havelock

High St. Guardian, 815 High St.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 400 Lansdowne St. E.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 230 George St. N. (inside No Frills Grocery)

Medical Centre Pharmacy, 707 Charlotte St.

Pharmasave The Clinic Pharmacy at 26 Hospital Dr.

Rexall Pharmacy, 85 George St. N.

Rexall Pharmacy, 1154 Chemong Rd.

Rx Drug Mart, 16 Grand Road in Campbellford

Sherbrooke Heights Pharmacy, 1625 Sherbrooke St. W.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 971 Chemong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 Charlotte St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 741 Lansdowne St. W.

Shoppers Simply Pharmacy, 361 George St. N.

Sobeys Pharmacy, 1200 Lansdowne St. W.

The Medical Shoppe, 860 Chemong Road

Walmart, 1002 Chemong Rd.

Walmart Pharmacy, 950 Lansdowne St. W.

Westmount Pharmacy, 1293 Clonsilla Ave.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Story continues below advertisement