Health

COVID-19: N.B. reports 1 new case after zero the day before

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 2:49 pm
Preparation of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses. Covid-19 vaccination center at the Beaujoire exhibition center in Nantes, France on June 12, 2021. View image in full screen
Preparation of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses. Covid-19 vaccination center at the Beaujoire exhibition center in Nantes, France on June 12, 2021. Photo by Ruaud M/ANDBZ/ABACAPRESS.COM

New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday and said that more than 31,000 people have signed for  second dose vaccinations in a single day.

Eligible people can now book a second dose vaccine appointment if at least 28 days has passed since their first dose.

Currently, 76.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 20.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

One new case

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 involving a person in their 20s in Zone 2 (Saint John region). The case is travel-related.

Trending Stories

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,319. Since Monday, six people have recovered for a total of 2,224 recoveries.

There have been 45 deaths, and the number of active cases is 49. Five patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in an intensive care unit.

On Monday, 803 tests were conducted for a total of 358,14.

