Crime

Personal support worker charged after alleged sexual assault at Ottawa hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2021 12:40 pm
File photo. The Ottawa Hospital. View image in full screen
File photo. The Ottawa Hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — A personal support worker is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman receiving care at the Ottawa Hospital.

Local police say the alleged assault happened overnight between April 1 and 2.

They say the accused was on the job at the time.

Read more: COVID-19: Ontario extends wage increase for personal support workers

Police say the 44-year-old suspect has worked at the Civic, General and Riverside Campuses of the Ottawa Hospital from September 2020 to April 2021.

Investigators believe there could be other victims and ask anyone with information to contact Ottawa police.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court today.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
