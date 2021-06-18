Personal support worker charged after alleged sexual assault at Ottawa hospital

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA — A personal support worker is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman receiving care at the Ottawa Hospital.

Local police say the alleged assault happened overnight between April 1 and 2.

They say the accused was on the job at the time.

Police say the 44-year-old suspect has worked at the Civic, General and Riverside Campuses of the Ottawa Hospital from September 2020 to April 2021.

Investigators believe there could be other victims and ask anyone with information to contact Ottawa police.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court today.

