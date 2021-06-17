SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ottawa adds 32 COVID-19 cases, 75% of adults have 1st vaccine dose

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 3:42 pm
Three in four Ottawa adults have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the mayor. View image in full screen
Three in four Ottawa adults have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the mayor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 32 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the city hits a new vaccination milestone.

Mayor Jim Watson said in a tweet that 75 per cent of Ottawa residents aged 18 and older have now received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

OPH’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, which updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, last pegged the percentage of adults with both doses at 15 per cent.

In order to proceed to the second step of reopening in Ontario, the government has set a threshold of 70 per cent of residents have one dose of the vaccine and 20 per cent having second doses.

Ontario announced plans Thursday to further expand eligibility for accelerated second-dose bookings this coming Monday, with plans for all adults in the province to be able to book an earlier date during the week of June 28.

Read more: Take the 1st COVID-19 vaccine offered for your 2nd dose, Ottawa Public Health urges

OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard updated this week to include one new case of the more transmissible Delta variant of concern, first identified in India, bringing the total identified locally to nine.

OPH told Global News in a statement that the individual who tested positive for the variant was likely exposed during a recent trip outside the country and has self-isolated since returning.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa stands at 282 as of Wednesday.

No new COVID-19 deaths or outbreaks were reported on Thursday.

There are 14 people in hospital with COVID-19 locally, four of whom are in the intensive care unit.

