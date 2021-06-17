Ottawa adds 32 COVID-19 cases, 75% of adults have 1st vaccine dose

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 32 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the city hits a new vaccination milestone.

Mayor Jim Watson said in a tweet that 75 per cent of Ottawa residents aged 18 and older have now received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over 75% of Ottawa residents 18+ have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. So great to see the enthusiasm of Ottawa residents to get vaccinated! pic.twitter.com/yjrAgWi40L — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) June 17, 2021

OPH’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, which updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, last pegged the percentage of adults with both doses at 15 per cent.

In order to proceed to the second step of reopening in Ontario, the government has set a threshold of 70 per cent of residents have one dose of the vaccine and 20 per cent having second doses.

Ontario announced plans Thursday to further expand eligibility for accelerated second-dose bookings this coming Monday, with plans for all adults in the province to be able to book an earlier date during the week of June 28.

OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard updated this week to include one new case of the more transmissible Delta variant of concern, first identified in India, bringing the total identified locally to nine.

OPH told Global News in a statement that the individual who tested positive for the variant was likely exposed during a recent trip outside the country and has self-isolated since returning.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa stands at 282 as of Wednesday.

No new COVID-19 deaths or outbreaks were reported on Thursday.

There are 14 people in hospital with COVID-19 locally, four of whom are in the intensive care unit.

