Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lindsay, Ont. man arrested after trying to cash fraudulent cheque at business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 12:47 pm
A Lindsay, Ont., man was arrested for attempting to cash a forged cheque at a business. View image in full screen
A Lindsay, Ont., man was arrested for attempting to cash a forged cheque at a business. File / Global News

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces fraud and multiple theft charges following an incident at a business on Wednesday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 10:35 a.m., officers were called to a Kent Street West business after a man allegedly tried to cash a fraudulent cheque.

Police determined the cheque had been stolen and forged. The suspect was arrested and was found in possession of multiple stolen items.

Read more: ‘Lazy’ police officer in Hamilton gets probation for document forgery

Troy Sprague, 33, of Lindsay, was charged with fraud under $5,000, using a forged document, seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and nine counts each of failure to comply with a probation order and failure to comply with a release order.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in Lindsay court on Thursday.

Sprague was arrested for similar incidents involving fraudulent cheques in August 2020 and in February 2019.

Click to play video: 'Former con artist explains how to avoid pandemic scams' Former con artist explains how to avoid pandemic scams
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagKawartha Lakes taglindsay tagforgery tagKent Street West tagfake cheque tagFraudulent Cheque tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Poilce Service tagTroy Sprague tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers