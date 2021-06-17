Lindsay, Ont. man arrested after trying to cash fraudulent cheque at business: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces fraud and multiple theft charges following an incident at a business on Wednesday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 10:35 a.m., officers were called to a Kent Street West business after a man allegedly tried to cash a fraudulent cheque.

Police determined the cheque had been stolen and forged. The suspect was arrested and was found in possession of multiple stolen items.

Troy Sprague, 33, of Lindsay, was charged with fraud under $5,000, using a forged document, seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and nine counts each of failure to comply with a probation order and failure to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in Lindsay court on Thursday.

Sprague was arrested for similar incidents involving fraudulent cheques in August 2020 and in February 2019.