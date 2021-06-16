Port Hope man charged with drug-impaired driving following hit and run collision: OPP

A Port Hope, Ont., man faces a drug-impaired driving charge following a collision in the Municipality of Port Hope last week.
Northumberland OPP say around 6:10 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, officers responded to a collision at County Roads 2 and 10 where a vehicle which was stopped at the intersection was rear-ended by another vehicle which then left the scene.
The victim suffered minor injuries in the collision.
Read more: Curve Lake First Nation woman charged with drug-impaired driving in collision in Bridgenorth: OPP
Tips from the public helped OPP to locate the suspect vehicle. Officers determined the driver was impaired by drugs, police said.
Ricky Williams Watts, 52, of Port Hope, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on July 21.
Comments