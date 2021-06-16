SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Over 5,300 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 1:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Debate rages over whether to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents' Debate rages over whether to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents
While some countries have made great progress with their COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, there's still a major stumbling block when it comes to vaccinating the rest of the world. Abigail Bimman looks at the debate over whether COVID-19 vaccine patents should be waived temporarily, which supporters argue will help get more doses made and get more people vaccinated faster.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting another 5,356 new COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, raising the total doses administered to 229,435.

The latest data shows 196,683 residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose, which equates to 72.9 per cent of the eligible population. Another 1,799 first-dose vaccinations have been reported within the last day.

In Guelph, 78.9 per cent of the population have been partially immunized, while it’s 67.4 per cent in Wellington County and 68 per cent in Dufferin County.

WDG Public Health has set a goal of vaccinating 75 per cent of the eligible population in the entire region with one dose by the end of June.

About 35,298 people in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 13.1 per cent of the eligible population, with another 3,557 second-dose vaccinations reported in the last day.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Click to play video: 'New study shows working from home will be permanent for many employees' New study shows working from home will be permanent for many employees
New study shows working from home will be permanent for many employees

Meanwhile, public health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in Guelph Wednesday, as the city’s total case count climbed to 4,471.

Active cases fell by five from the previous day to 34, with another six recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,396 and the city’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 41 after a fatal case was reported on June 7.

In Wellington County, one new case is being reported as well, as its case count climbed to 1,642.

The number of active cases climbed to eight with no new recoveries reported.

Total resolved cases remained at 1,594 and the county’s COVID-19 death toll of 40 remains unchanged after a fatal case was reported on June 7.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 10.6 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is below one per cent.

There are five people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including three in intensive care as of June 10.

