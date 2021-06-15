Menu

Crime

2 arrested, drones seized after attempted drops at Collins Bay Institution: Kingston police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 4:02 pm
Kingston police seized two drones and thousands of dollars worth of contraband and arrested two people after what they say were attempted drone drops at Collins Bay Institution. View image in full screen
Kingston police seized two drones and thousands of dollars worth of contraband and arrested two people after what they say were attempted drone drops at Collins Bay Institution. Global News

Kingston police arrested two people from Quebec and seized contraband following reported drone drops at Collins Bay Institution.

According to local police, on Friday, just after 1 p.m., an off-duty Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad member saw a drone in the Collins Bay area on Front Road.

They notified Correctional Services Canada staff, who responded, and police say a man and a woman fled in a vehicle.

Read more: Weapons, drugs, tobacco seized in suspected drone drop at Collins Bay Institution

The same off-duty officer later found that vehicle abandoned elsewhere in the city and requested that Kingston police be on the lookout for the duo.

The drone was seen a second time later in the day when employees of a business near Collins Bay Institution called police about suspicious activity on their property.

Police say the employees tried to detain the man, but were allegedly threatened by his female partner. Both the man and woman fled again in the same vehicle seen previously, police say.

At around 8:30 p.m. the same day, Kingston police found the two suspects inside the vehicle parked where they had been earlier in the day and arrested them.

They were remanded into custody after a bail hearing.

Police seized two drones with a total value of $16,000 and contraband, including tobacco, cannabis and phones, with an approximate value of $23,000.

Click to play video: 'OPP catch 2 Mississauga men trying to fly contraband into Collins Bay Institution in Kingston' OPP catch 2 Mississauga men trying to fly contraband into Collins Bay Institution in Kingston
OPP catch 2 Mississauga men trying to fly contraband into Collins Bay Institution in Kingston – Jan 23, 2020

Maude Vanden Abeele, a 21-year-old from Montreal, was charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon knowing no authority, two counts of mischief for attempting to deliver a contraband package into a federal institution and two counts of breach of probation.

Francis Lariviere-Isabelle, 38-year-old from Montreal, was charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon knowing no authority, two counts of breach of a weapons prohibition and two counts of mischief for attempting to deliver a contraband package into a federal institution.

