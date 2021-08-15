Canada election: Yukon

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Yukon is one of three ridings in the Northwest Territories. It encompasses the entire territory.

Liberal MP Larry Larry Bagnell was first elected to the riding in 2000. He held the seat since then until the 2011 election, when he was defeated by Conservative Ryan Leef who won by 0.9 per cent.

In 2015, both Leef and Bagnell ran for the seat again, this time with Bagnelll seeing victory with a win of 53.7 per cent of the vote.

In another tight race, Bagnell ran again in 2019 against Conservative Jonas Jacot Smith. Bagnell saw victory again, edging out Smith by 0.8 votes.

Just over 23 per cent of the riding identifies as Aboriginal, with 19.1 being First Nations.

