Canada

Winnipeg police find snake on the loose in Fort Rouge neighbourhood

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 4:51 pm
Winnipeg police say a snake reported to be on the loose in Fort Rouge has been found. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say a snake reported to be on the loose in Fort Rouge has been found. Winnipeg police/Handout

You can leave your house again, Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police say a snake, reported to be eight feet long and on the loose in Winnipeg’s Fort Rouge neighbourhood over the weekend, has been found.

Read more: 8-foot snake still loose somewhere in Fort Rouge

“Officers have safely located the snake in the 600 block of Pembina Hwy. It has been turned over to Animal Services,” police said in a post on their Twitter page shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

A photo posted along with the statement shows an officer holding a white snake, although the serpent did not appear to be eight feet long in the photo.

Click to play video: '8-foot snake still missing in Winnipeg' 8-foot snake still missing in Winnipeg
8-foot snake still missing in Winnipeg

Police first advised of the missing snake through a Twitter post Saturday night, warning that the large reptile had been spotted in the 600 block of Ebby Avenue.

The city had earlier said Animal Services Officers searched the area multiple times over the weekend, but the reptile had managed to evade its pursuers.

Animal Services CEO Leland Gordon told 680 CJOB the snake is likely someone’s lost pet.

Leland said the rogue snake had some in the neighbourhood rattled.

“We actually had a resident call 311 yesterday and won’t leave their house, because they’re so scared that — whatever kind of snake this is — it’s going to be in their yard,” he said.

Gordon said his department only gets around five calls a year for exotic animals, and said a similar situation happened in Winnipeg a number of years ago with a missing python.

Read more: Python remains on the loose in Winnipeg, city says

“And we also see people out there who are really concerned about this kind of stuff.”

There was no immediate word from police or the city about what kind of snake it was, or where it came from.

— With files from Sam Thompson

