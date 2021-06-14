Winnipeg police find snake on the loose in Fort Rouge neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

You can leave your house again, Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police say a snake, reported to be eight feet long and on the loose in Winnipeg’s Fort Rouge neighbourhood over the weekend, has been found.

“Officers have safely located the snake in the 600 block of Pembina Hwy. It has been turned over to Animal Services,” police said in a post on their Twitter page shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

A photo posted along with the statement shows an officer holding a white snake, although the serpent did not appear to be eight feet long in the photo.

3:58 8-foot snake still missing in Winnipeg 8-foot snake still missing in Winnipeg

Police first advised of the missing snake through a Twitter post Saturday night, warning that the large reptile had been spotted in the 600 block of Ebby Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

The city had earlier said Animal Services Officers searched the area multiple times over the weekend, but the reptile had managed to evade its pursuers.

Animal Services CEO Leland Gordon told 680 CJOB the snake is likely someone’s lost pet.

Leland said the rogue snake had some in the neighbourhood rattled.

Officers have safely located the snake in the 600 block of Pembina Hwy. It has been turned over to Animal Services. @wpgpoundpups pic.twitter.com/zEWaHRSqDR — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 14, 2021

“We actually had a resident call 311 yesterday and won’t leave their house, because they’re so scared that — whatever kind of snake this is — it’s going to be in their yard,” he said.

Gordon said his department only gets around five calls a year for exotic animals, and said a similar situation happened in Winnipeg a number of years ago with a missing python.

Story continues below advertisement

“And we also see people out there who are really concerned about this kind of stuff.”

There was no immediate word from police or the city about what kind of snake it was, or where it came from.

— With files from Sam Thompson