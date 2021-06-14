Menu

Ottawa LRT closing early in final 2 weeks of June for maintenance

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 11:43 am
OC Transpo will close all light-rail service in Ottawa at 7 p.m. daily for two weeks at the end of June for maintenance. View image in full screen
OC Transpo will close all light-rail service in Ottawa at 7 p.m. daily for two weeks at the end of June for maintenance. Nick Westoll / Global News

Ottawa’s light-rail transit line will close at 7 p.m. each night from June 17 to June 30 for “seasonal track maintenance,” OC Transpo said Monday.

The transit agency said full Confederation Line LRT service will resume at 5 a.m. every weekday and at 6 a.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. on Sundays.

Read more: Ottawa councillor apologizes after ‘inadvertently’ leaking confidential LRT memo

R1 replacement bus service will run between Tunney’s Pasture and Blair stations starting at 7 p.m. until the end of service.

Most stations along the line will be closed at that time, though ticket machines will be available for riders.

Click to play video: 'No sinkholes expected on second stage LRT tunnel, Ottawa mayor says' No sinkholes expected on second stage LRT tunnel, Ottawa mayor says
No sinkholes expected on second stage LRT tunnel, Ottawa mayor says – Sep 25, 2020
