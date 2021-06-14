Ottawa LRT closing early in final 2 weeks of June for maintenance

Ottawa’s light-rail transit line will close at 7 p.m. each night from June 17 to June 30 for “seasonal track maintenance,” OC Transpo said Monday.
The transit agency said full Confederation Line LRT service will resume at 5 a.m. every weekday and at 6 a.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. on Sundays.
R1 replacement bus service will run between Tunney’s Pasture and Blair stations starting at 7 p.m. until the end of service.
Most stations along the line will be closed at that time, though ticket machines will be available for riders.
