Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener man arrested in connection with May shooting in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 10:45 am
Richard Wuol is facing two counts of attempted murder and separate firearms offences. View image in full screen
Richard Wuol is facing two counts of attempted murder and separate firearms offences. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police said they have arrested 24-year-old Richard Wuol in connection with a recent shooting in the city of Waterloo.

They said the Kitchener man was arrested out of region by the OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad.

Read more: Police release image of suspect in weekend Waterloo shooting

Police said that on May 22, officers were initially called to a home on Lester Street in Waterloo after citizens reported hearing shots fired.

Trending Stories

They said the officers arrived to find a 41-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Read more: Waterloo police officer arrested after investigation by Guelph police

Story continues below advertisement

The man was transported to hospital for treatment while the woman was treated at the scene and released.

Wuol is facing two counts of attempted murder and separate firearms offences, according to Waterloo police.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener man arrested tagOPP Rose Squad tagRichard Wuol tagRichard Wuol arrested tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers