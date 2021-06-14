Kitchener man arrested in connection with May shooting in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police said they have arrested 24-year-old Richard Wuol in connection with a recent shooting in the city of Waterloo.
They said the Kitchener man was arrested out of region by the OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad.
Police said that on May 22, officers were initially called to a home on Lester Street in Waterloo after citizens reported hearing shots fired.
Trending Stories
They said the officers arrived to find a 41-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was transported to hospital for treatment while the woman was treated at the scene and released.
Wuol is facing two counts of attempted murder and separate firearms offences, according to Waterloo police.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments