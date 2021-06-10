Kingston police arrest 21-year-old in construction equipment theft investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have busted a theft operation focused on heavy construction equipment.

Police began the investigation into the theft in January of this year, after receiving reports of machines being stolen from housing developments in the Kingston area.

Similar reports came to police over February, March and April.

Some of the thefts included commercial sized snow plows, wheel loader excavating buckets and plate compactors.

Police say the estimated value of all the stolen items is over $200,000.

Following months of investigaiton, police discovered a large number of the stolen pieces of property at an auction house north of Toronto. Ten pieces of heavy equipment were recovered and returned to their rightful owners in the Kingston area.

Police also recovered three other stolen pieces of heavy equipment that could not be traced back to their original owner.

As a result of this investigation, Kingston Police arrested the accused Jack WEIGHELL on June 4, 2021 at approximately 4:30 p.m. after he turned himself in at police headquarters. WEIGHELL was later released on conditions with a future court date.

Weighell, a 21-year-old local man, was charged with theft over $5,000 and three counts of possession over $5,000.

Kingston police are requesting public assistance identifying the owners of these remaining recovered pieces of heavy equipment. Anyone with information regarding this incident, or who believes that they are still missing pieces of heavy construction equipment which were previously stolen between January 2021 and April 2021, is asked to please contact Det. Schaule at 613-549-4660 ext. 6272 or via email at gschaule@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling the general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

