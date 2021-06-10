Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Warm temperatures in weekend forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 2:00 pm
There is a chance of showers Friday evening in the Okanagan. View image in full screen
There is a chance of showers Friday evening in the Okanagan. SKyTracker Weather

After morning sunny breaks, a few more clouds will spring up Thursday afternoon, with a chance of spotty showers, as temperatures make their way up toward the 20s.

A wave of clouds will slide in Friday — with a slight chance of showers during the day that will ramp up in the evening — along with a daytime high of around 20 to finish the week.

There is a chance of showers Friday evening in the Okanagan. View image in full screen
There is a chance of showers Friday evening in the Okanagan. SKyTracker Weather

A mix of sun and cloud is slated to start the second weekend of June on Saturday, as afternoon temperatures return to the mid-20s.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday arrives with clouds and a chance of spotty sprinkles and showers during the day, as the mercury makes its way back into the mid-20s.

The workweek ahead kicks off Monday on an unsettled note, with a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm as daytime highs continue to linger in the mid-20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Rain tagSunshine tagBC weather tagWarm Weather tagCloud tagokanagan weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers