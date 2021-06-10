Okanagan weather: Warm temperatures in weekend forecast

Send this page to someone via email

After morning sunny breaks, a few more clouds will spring up Thursday afternoon, with a chance of spotty showers, as temperatures make their way up toward the 20s.

A wave of clouds will slide in Friday — with a slight chance of showers during the day that will ramp up in the evening — along with a daytime high of around 20 to finish the week.

A mix of sun and cloud is slated to start the second weekend of June on Saturday, as afternoon temperatures return to the mid-20s.

Sunday arrives with clouds and a chance of spotty sprinkles and showers during the day, as the mercury makes its way back into the mid-20s.

The workweek ahead kicks off Monday on an unsettled note, with a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm as daytime highs continue to linger in the mid-20s.

