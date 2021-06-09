Menu

Crime

Lindsay man charged with impaired driving following citizen report: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 1:57 pm
Police in Lindsay arrested a suspended driver for impaired driving on Tuesday night. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay arrested a suspended driver for impaired driving on Tuesday night. Global News Peterborough file

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces an impaired driving charge following an incident in the town on Tuesday night.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver in the area of Lindsay Street North.

Police located the suspect vehicle and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Justin Simpson, 38, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs and driving while under suspension.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 15.

“The Kawartha Lakes Police Service would like to thank the public for assisting in making the roads safer and encourage the public to call 911 if they suspect an impaired driver,” police stated.

