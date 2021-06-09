Another 4,700 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says another 4,717 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the last day.

That means the region has surpassed 200,000 doses administered since its vaccination rollout began on Jan. 6.

As of Wednesday morning, 183,976 residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose, which equates to 68.2 per cent of the eligible population.

In Guelph, 73.6 per cent of the population have been immunized, while 63.5 per cent have received at least a first dose in Wellington County.

WDG Public Health has set a goal of vaccinating 75 per cent of the eligible population in the entire region with one dose by the end of June.

Story continues below advertisement

Just under 20,000 people in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 7.4 per cent of the eligible population.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

2:49 Health Matters: How the science of COVID-19 will help our health in the future Health Matters: How the science of COVID-19 will help our health in the future

Meanwhile, public health is reporting only six new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Wednesday, raising the city’s case count to 4,453 during the pandemic.

Active cases fell by three from the previous day to 65 with another nine recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,347 and the city’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 41 after a fatal case was reported on Monday.

In Wellington County, three new cases are being reported as its case count climbed to 1,637.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of active cases remained at 21 with another three people recovering from the virus.

Total resolved cases increased to 1,563 and the county’s COVID-19 death toll of 40 remains unchanged after a fatal case was reported on Monday.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 27.6 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is 3.1 per cent.

There are 13 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including four in intensive care as of Monday.

Advertisement