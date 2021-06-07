Kingston police seek tips, video footage from Saturday shooting incident

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are still looking for several people after a firearm was discharged in the city leading to dramatic chases over the weekend.

Saturday, Kingston police issued a stay-in-place order in the Rideau Heights area after at least one gunshot was fired in the Montreal Street and Highway 401 area. Police were looking for a man who had fled the scene who they believed to be armed and dangerous.

The order was lifted later that day and the incident was determined to be targeted, but as of Monday, Kingston police say they have yet to make any arrests in the investigation.

“We haven’t identified, arrested or charged anyone in relation to any of the offences that occurred that day. So we are asking for the citizens to come forward,” Sgt. Steve Koopman said.

Koopman said Saturday’s police chase seemed to stem from an incident involving several people inside two cars just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

During that altercation, police say a handgun was discharged. A man in his 40s was injured during a physical altercation but did not suffer any gunshot wounds.

From that point, Sgt. Koopman said Monday, there was “a little bit of a chaotic scene” as both vehicles fled the area.

After both vehicles fled, a 2006 silver Ford Fusion smashed through a Kingston Transit bus stop at Montreal Street and Shepherd Drive before the driver jumped from the vehicle and ran.

Koopman said a 2005 black Cadillac CTS also fled the area. This vehicle was later found abandonned in a parking lot on Guthrie Drive.

Now, Kingston police are asking for help from the public, especially from anyone who may have security cameras on Montreal, Esdon and Virginia streets or on Shepherd and Guthrie drives.

“We’d very much like to have that footage, be able to see that, and compare it to what we already have from a couple of other sources,” Koopman said.

Anyone with information about Saturday’s incidents can contact Det. Jason Albas with the major crime unit at 613-549-4660 ext. 6267 or jalblas@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call 613-549-4660 ext. 0, and ask to remain anonymous.