COVID-19: MLHU says people 70+ can re-book 2nd dose starting June 10

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says people 70 years of age and older who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose will be able to re-book their second appointment to an earlier date, starting Thursday, June 10.

Those 80 and older can do so as of Monday, as previously announced, starting at 8 a.m.

On Friday, the health unit said its vaccine appointment booking system has been updated to allow for those who are eligible to book or re-schedule a second dose appointment at an earlier date, depending on appointment availability.

The MLHU warns that, due to high demand, the number of appointments available before June 21 will be limited. Roughly 3,500 additional appointments are made available each morning, the health unit adds.

Story continues below advertisement

“People will be able to book or re-schedule their second-dose appointments through our online system and over the phone on Monday morning. We look forward to having those who re-book a second dose appointment becoming fully vaccinated, sooner,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie says.

“The one thing we ask of those who re-book a second dose appointment is to ensure they cancel any previous second dose appointments made, so we can make that time available to others looking to book a first dose appointment for the vaccine.”

The health unit also announced that people who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose “in another setting or region” who need to book their second dose in the next four weeks will be able to do so.

“This includes those who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and would like their second dose to be an mRNA vaccine, and those who received a first dose outside of the region or Ontario,” the health unit said in a statement.

Once eligible, those over 80 and those over 70 can re-book appointments online under Gate #4, “I need to re-book my scheduled second dose.” Those who received a first dose in another setting, or outside of London and Middlesex are asked to enter Gate #5, “I received my first dose elsewhere and now need to book a second dose.”

Story continues below advertisement

Appointments can also be made over the phone at 226-289-3560 between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily.

A list of all those eligible for a shortened interval between vaccine doses can be found on the health unit’s website.

1:17 Canada’s top doctor says country is moving past ‘crisis phase’ in COVID-19 pandemic Canada’s top doctor says country is moving past ‘crisis phase’ in COVID-19 pandemic