Traffic

Transport truck driver faces careless driving charge after Quinte West crash

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 11:47 am
A transport truck driver faces a careless driving charge after his vehicle crashed on Highway 401 in Quinte West Thursday. View image in full screen
A transport truck driver faces a careless driving charge after his vehicle crashed on Highway 401 in Quinte West Thursday. OPP

A transport truck driver is facing a Highway Traffic Act charge after a crash on Highway 401 held up traffic for hours in Quinte West, OPP say.

According to OPP, on Thursday just before noon, police were called to the highway just east of Glenn Miller Road after a transport rolled over onto its side.

Read more: Man in life-threatening condition after transport truck crash on Hwy. 401 in Toronto

Both westbound lanes of the highway were blocked by the truck.

Trending Stories

The driver was uninjured.

It took emergency crews until 9 p.m. Thursday to remove the truck from the highway and to get the road cleaned up, which caused significant traffic delays, OPP say.

The 33-year-old driver from Rimouski, Que., was charged with careless driving.

Click to play video: 'Transport truck plows into Belleville home; occupants unhurt' Transport truck plows into Belleville home; occupants unhurt
Transport truck plows into Belleville home; occupants unhurt – Dec 22, 2020
