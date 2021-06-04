Transport truck driver faces careless driving charge after Quinte West crash

Send this page to someone via email

A transport truck driver is facing a Highway Traffic Act charge after a crash on Highway 401 held up traffic for hours in Quinte West, OPP say.

According to OPP, on Thursday just before noon, police were called to the highway just east of Glenn Miller Road after a transport rolled over onto its side.

Both westbound lanes of the highway were blocked by the truck.

The driver was uninjured.

It took emergency crews until 9 p.m. Thursday to remove the truck from the highway and to get the road cleaned up, which caused significant traffic delays, OPP say.

The 33-year-old driver from Rimouski, Que., was charged with careless driving.

