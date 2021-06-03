Man arrested, 2nd in hospital after stabbing in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say one man has been arrested and another is in hospital after a stabbing in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say officers were called to a home on Holborn Drive at around 2 p.m. for reports of an assault.

The officers found a 40-year-old Kitchener man suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigating, police say the officers arrested a 63-year-old man from Kitchener before charging him with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and there is no threat to public safety.