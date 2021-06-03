Man arrested, 2nd in hospital after stabbing in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say one man has been arrested and another is in hospital after a stabbing in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say officers were called to a home on Holborn Drive at around 2 p.m. for reports of an assault.
The officers found a 40-year-old Kitchener man suffering from stab wounds.
The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
After investigating, police say the officers arrested a 63-year-old man from Kitchener before charging him with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.
Police believe this was a targeted incident and there is no threat to public safety.
