Crime

Man arrested, 2nd in hospital after stabbing in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 10:48 am
Police believe this was a targeted incident and there is no threat to public safety. View image in full screen
Police believe this was a targeted incident and there is no threat to public safety. Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say one man has been arrested and another is in hospital after a stabbing in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say officers were called to a home on Holborn Drive at around 2 p.m. for reports of an assault.

Read more: 2 men and 2 women charged with drugs, weapons offences after April shooting in Kitchener

The officers found a 40-year-old Kitchener man suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Kitchener man, 40, arrested after child pornography investigation, police say

After investigating, police say the officers arrested a 63-year-old man from Kitchener before charging him with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and there is no threat to public safety.

