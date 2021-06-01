COVID-19: 2 new cases in Kawarthas; active cases fall including at Central East Correctional Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported just two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as active cases in its jurisdiction continue to decline.

The number of active cases dropped to 87 on Tuesday from 116 reported on Monday. There were 164 reported on Saturday and 183 on Friday.

Of the 87 active cases, there are 74 in the Kawarthas (23 fewer since Monday), 13 in Northumberland County (six less) and none in Haliburton County (unchanged).

There are now 1,906 resolved cases (31 more since Monday) which make up 92.7 per cent of the 2,054 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The health unit also reports 730 variant cases on Tuesday, up from 723 variant cases reported 24 hours earlier. Variant cases include 372 in the Kawarthas (four more), 325 in Northumberland County (three more) and 33 in Haliburton County (unchanged).

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Tuesday. There are three active outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Medi-Care Inc. in Lindsay: Declared May 28, case details unavailable.

Central East Correctional Centre: Declared May 17 with six inmate cases. According to the province, as of May 30, there were 116 active cases among inmates, down from 146 reported on May 27. At least nine staff have also tested positive.

Campbellford Farm Supply Ltd.: Declared May 19. Case details have not been made available.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 68 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities.

Other data for Tuesday:

Deaths: 74 — the latest death was reported in Northumberland County on May 20. Since March 2020, the health unit has reported 56 virus-related deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: 74 — unchanged since Thursday, May 27. Seven people are currently in an area hospital (one less than Monday’s update) with five in an intensive care unit (unchanged since May 22). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported two admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Tuesday (one more since Monday, May 31).