Canada

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue posts busiest month ever

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 12:41 pm
COSAR has announced May 2021 was the busiest month in their 67-year history. View image in full screen
COSAR has announced May 2021 was the busiest month in their 67-year history. COSAR/ Facebook

May 2021 was the busiest month in Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s 67-year history, the non-profit organization has announced.

“We had 12 separate tasks and were active for 19 operational periods, which include the eight days spent on Okanagan Lake looking for missing diver Brian Lannon,” wrote COSAR staff, in a social media post.

Read more: Search resumes for body of Kamloops firefighter presumed drowned in Okanagan Lake

Its last task for the hectic month came around 3:40 p.m. on May 31, when search and rescue operators received reports of an emergency locator beacon being activated on the backcountry road of Aberdeen Forest Service Road.

The beacon indicated to COSAR that a person on an ATV may have been experiencing possible medical issues.

Read more: Central Okanagan rescue crews come to aid of hiker, mountain biker

“As COSAR dispatched a medical team, an RCMP follow-up showed that the beacon was accidentally activated and we were stood down,” COSAR staff said.

COSAR is reminding Central Okanagan residents that search and rescue operations are free in B.C.

“We’d rather be called and stood down than sent out when it’s too late.”

