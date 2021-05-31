Okanagan weather: first 30-degree days of the year arrive to kick off June

Send this page to someone via email

After a sunny start to the week, a few clouds filter into the Okanagan Monday afternoon as temperatures return to the mid-20s.

Some clouds linger Monday night before a mostly sunny sky settles in on Tuesday along with the warmest day of 2021 so far to kick off June.

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon are slated to climb into the 30s for the first time this year and return there again for the following two days.

Partly-to-mostly sunny skies stick around on Wednesday before a wave of clouds builds in on Thursday.

Slightly cooler air arrives on Friday with daytime highs ducking back into the high 20s under partly cloudy skies.

A more substantial cool down arrives for the first weekend of June with afternoon temperatures in the low 20s Saturday and high teens Sunday under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies.

