Health

COVID-19: 20th death reported in Peterborough; outbreak lifted at congregate living facility

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 4:57 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports 80 active cases of COVID-19 on May 27, 2021. View image in full screen
Peterborough Public Health reports 80 active cases of COVID-19 on May 27, 2021. Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Peterborough Public Health reported the 20th COVID-19-related death along with six new cases in its jurisdiction on Thursday afternoon.

Details on the death were not immediately available. The 19th death was reported on May 25.  Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough.

Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence February outbreak in Peterborough while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.

Read more: COVID-19: Peterborough Regional Health Centre offers public vaccination clinics

The six new cases and 15 more resolved cases puts the overall number of active cases at 80, down from 89 reported for three consecutive days. The 1,387 resolved cases make up 93.2 per cent of the 1,487 cumulative cases (an additional case was added to a previous day).

Variant cases increased to 669, up from 660 on Wednesday. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported on Feb. 23.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Thursday. An outbreak at an unidentified congregate living facility was lifted on Thursday. The outbreak was initially declared on April 7 and had seven cases.

Active outbreaks — which medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra described Tuesday as “well-controlled” — include:

  • Fairhaven long-term care: Declared on May 21. Involves a resident and two staff members, according to the city-run facility. The home says the first staff case and resident are linked, however, the second staff case is unrelated.
  • Workplace in Peterborough County (No. 10): Declared Monday, May 18. Case details not available
  • Workplace in Peterborough County (No. 9): Declared Sunday, May 17. Case details not available.

Since the pandemic first began, the health unit has dealt with 293 COVID-19 cases associated with 48 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Thursday afternoon:

  • Hospitalizations: at least 66 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared  while 15 required the intensive care unit (both unchanged since Wednesday). The ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases.
  • Peterborough Regional Health Centrereports as of noon Thursday there were nine COVID-19 inpatients — two less than Wednesday. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas — unchanged.
  • Close contacts: 206 down from 269 reported Wednesday.
  • Trent University: reports no cases
  • Fleming Collegereports no cases related to its Sutherland campus.
  • More than 52,250 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Vaccination

On Thursday, the health unit reported 79,150 total doses have been administered at clinics. Of that total, 72,120 residents (58.7 per cent of eligible population) have received a first dose; 6,659 have received a first and second dose. The numbers are applicable for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or anytime online. Appointments began Tuesday at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre clinic in conjunction with the clinic run at the Evinrude Centre.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Peterborough vaccination clinic capacity to expand at Evinrude Centre; resumes 7 days

Peterborough pharmacies offering a vaccine to eligible recipients:

  • Costco Pharmacy at The Parkway;
  • Walmart and Rexall, both on Chemong Road; and
  • High St. Guardian.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.

