COVID-19: Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit surpasses 2,000 cumulative cases

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon to surpass more than 2,000 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

In the update issued around 4:30 p.m., the new cases included four in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Northumberland County. Active cases dropped to 165 after 173 were reported on Wednesday.

Of the 165 active cases, there are 136 in the Kawarthas (three less than Wednesday), 29 in Northumberland (five fewer) and none in Haliburton County (unchanged). On May 20, the health unit reported 95 active cases in its jurisdiction.

There are now 1,775 resolved cases (12 more since Wednesday) which make up 88.7 per cent of the cases.

The health unit also reports 684 variant cases, which include 334 in the Kawarthas, 317 in Northumberland County and 33 in Haliburton County.

No new outbreaks were reported Thursday leaving two active:

Central East Correctional Centre: Declared May 17 with six inmate cases. As of Tuesday the health unit and province reported 131 confirmed cases including 122 inmates and nine staff.

Campbellford Farm Supply Ltd.: Declared May 19. Case details have not been made available.

Other data for Wednesday:

Deaths: 74 — the latest was reported in Northumberland County on May 20. Since March 2020, the health unit has reported 56 virus-related deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: 73 — one more since Wednesday. Seven people are currently in an area hospital with five in an intensive care unit (both unchanged since May 22). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported three admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Thursday (unchanged).

