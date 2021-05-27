Kingston Health Sciences reports no out-of-region COVID-19 patients

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time since March 1, Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) says there are no COVID-19 patients from outside the region being treated at Kingston hospitals.

Over the course of the last several months, patients from outside the region have been transferred to KHSC hospitals to help offset the pressure from hot spots, specifically from the Scarborough area.

But on Thursday, KHSC’s COVID-19 dashboard says it is treated four COVID-19 patients, all of whom are from within the region.

Of those four local patients, two are being treated in intensive care units.

Kingston hospitals have treated 142 COVID-19 patients from out-of-region so far.

Story continues below advertisement

2:38 Ornge paramedics plan as hundreds of GTA COVID-19 patient transfers expected Ornge paramedics plan as hundreds of GTA COVID-19 patient transfers expected – Apr 23, 2021

Thursday, the province reported just over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases.

Ontario reported 1,072 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 650 patients in intensive care units and 452 patients in ICUs on a ventilator. Overall, hospitalizations have been on the decline since the third wave peak in April.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues