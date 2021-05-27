SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Kingston Health Sciences reports no out-of-region COVID-19 patients

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 11:55 am
Kingston Health Sciences Centre is reporting no out-of-region COVID-19 patients are being treated at its hospitals Thursday. View image in full screen
Kingston Health Sciences Centre is reporting no out-of-region COVID-19 patients are being treated at its hospitals Thursday. Global News

For the first time since March 1, Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) says there are no COVID-19 patients from outside the region being treated at Kingston hospitals.

Over the course of the last several months, patients from outside the region have been transferred to KHSC hospitals to help offset the pressure from hot spots, specifically from the Scarborough area.

Read more: Hundreds of COVID-19 ICU patient transfers planned as Ontario braces for ‘horrific’ 2 weeks

But on Thursday, KHSC’s COVID-19 dashboard says it is treated four COVID-19 patients, all of whom are from within the region.

Of those four local patients, two are being treated in intensive care units.

Kingston hospitals have treated 142 COVID-19 patients from out-of-region so far.

Click to play video: 'Ornge paramedics plan as hundreds of GTA COVID-19 patient transfers expected' Ornge paramedics plan as hundreds of GTA COVID-19 patient transfers expected
Ornge paramedics plan as hundreds of GTA COVID-19 patient transfers expected – Apr 23, 2021

Thursday, the province reported just over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases.

Ontario reported 1,072 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 650 patients in intensive care units and 452 patients in ICUs on a ventilator. Overall, hospitalizations have been on the decline since the third wave peak in April.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

