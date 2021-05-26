SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

29 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 4:02 pm
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 29 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total to 11,751, including 245 deaths.

Local public health also reported 18 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 4,447 — 406 of which are active.

Twelve of the new cases are in Barrie, five are in Innisfil, five are in New Tecumseth and three are in Orillia.

The rest of the new cases are in Bradford, Clearview, Springwater and Wasaga Beach.

Twelve of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired, one is outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 48.4 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 5.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 11,751 coronavirus cases, 88.5 per cent — or 10,405 — have recovered, while 23 people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 1,095 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 526,045, including 8,678 deaths.

