Canada

Man in 70s taken to hospital after downtown Toronto collision: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 3:59 pm
Police said they were called to the collision at 2:30 p.m. View image in full screen
Police said they were called to the collision at 2:30 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police say a man in his 70s was taken to hospital after a collision in downtown Toronto on Wednesday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of University Avenue and Gerrard Street at 2:30 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

According to a post on the Toronto police Twitter account, the victim was reported to have serious injuries.

Man critically injured after being hit by car while inside Toronto bus shelter

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

A police spokesperson told Global News the victim was rushed to hospital but didn’t provide further information on the severity of injuries.

There is also no word on what led to the collision.

