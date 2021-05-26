Man in 70s taken to hospital after downtown Toronto collision: police

Police say a man in his 70s was taken to hospital after a collision in downtown Toronto on Wednesday.
Police said emergency crews were called to the area of University Avenue and Gerrard Street at 2:30 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.
According to a post on the Toronto police Twitter account, the victim was reported to have serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Trending Stories
A police spokesperson told Global News the victim was rushed to hospital but didn’t provide further information on the severity of injuries.
There is also no word on what led to the collision.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments