Man in 70s taken to hospital after downtown Toronto collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say a man in his 70s was taken to hospital after a collision in downtown Toronto on Wednesday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of University Avenue and Gerrard Street at 2:30 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

According to a post on the Toronto police Twitter account, the victim was reported to have serious injuries.

Read more: Man critically injured after being hit by car while inside Toronto bus shelter

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

A police spokesperson told Global News the victim was rushed to hospital but didn’t provide further information on the severity of injuries.

There is also no word on what led to the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Gerrard Street and University

– transporting male to hospital #GO976739

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 26, 2021