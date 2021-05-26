Menu

Health

COVID-19: New Brunswickers aged 12 and older now eligible for vaccine, briefing upcoming

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 12:51 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick’s reopening contingent on fewer COVID-19 cases' New Brunswick’s reopening contingent on fewer COVID-19 cases
Vaccination numbers continue to climb as New Brunswick pushes toward an eventual loosening of COVID-19 restrictions. But as Tim Roszell reports, the province’s top doctor says it’s not time to declare victory.

New Brunswickers aged 12 and up are now eligible to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province didn’t announce the change in a release, but New Brunswick’s website now says people aged 12 or older can book an appointment through the regional health authorities.

It said appointments for children under the age of 16 must be made for the Pfizer vaccine only and a parent or guardian must provide consent.

The website still listed the age eligibility as 18 and older for booking a vaccine through community clinics.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 news briefing at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing will be live streamed here.

