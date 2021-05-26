COVID-19: New Brunswickers aged 12 and older now eligible for vaccine, briefing upcoming

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswickers aged 12 and up are now eligible to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province didn’t announce the change in a release, but New Brunswick’s website now says people aged 12 or older can book an appointment through the regional health authorities.

It said appointments for children under the age of 16 must be made for the Pfizer vaccine only and a parent or guardian must provide consent.

The website still listed the age eligibility as 18 and older for booking a vaccine through community clinics.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 news briefing at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing will be live streamed here.