COVID-19: 11 cases in London-Middlesex as region’s newest mass vaccination clinic opens

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were reported in London-Middlesex on Tuesday marking the region’s lowest single-day case count since mid-March.

The update comes as the region’s newest mass vaccination clinic opened its doors at Earl Nichols Recreation Centre.

The latest numbers bring the region’s pandemic case total to 12,031, of which 11,345 cases have resolved. At least 217 virus-related deaths have been reported, including 17 so far this month, most recently on Friday.

The health unit says at least 469 cases are currently active in the region.

At least 1,542 cases have been reported this month. The region’s seven-day rolling case average (May 18-24) is 51, down from 57 the seven days previous.

Of the 11 cases Tuesday, nine are from London, one is from elsewhere in Middlesex County and one is pending location data.

Most of the cases — seven — involve people in their 20s, while two are aged 19 or younger and one each are in their 50s and 80-plus.

No cases were reported involving people in their 30s, 40s, 60s, or 70s.

Exposure source data is pending for seven cases, while three have no known link and one is due to close contact with a confirmed case.

The number of variant cases recorded in London-Middlesex stands at 2,881.

Variant cases have made up the vast majority of COVID-19 cases seen over the last several weeks, including upwards of 83 per cent of cases seen last week., and 80 per cent the week before.

Nearly all of the variant cases, 2,842, have been the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the U.K. Thirty-eight have involved the P.1 variant, first identified in Brazil, while one involved the B.1.617 variant, first identified in India.

At least 358 other cases remain under investigation after they were found to have a spike protein mutation consistent with one or more coronavirus variants.

People under 30 account for 50 per cent of variant cases.

“It really has been a tremendous weekend from a COVID case and vaccination perspective,” Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health, said on Tuesday.

“Just 11 cases announced today. Clearly part of that is lower testing volume over the longer weekend, but we wouldn’t be at 11 if we hadn’t seen also a major decline in cases in the community over the past few weeks.”

A total of 10,855 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 361 have been in Middlesex Centre.

Elsewhere, 329 cases have been in Strathroy-Caradoc, 154 in Thames Centre, 72 in Lucan Biddulph, 57 in North Middlesex, 54 in Southwest Middlesex, 15 in Adelaide Metcalfe and six in Newbury. At least 128 cases have pending location information.

Hospitalizations

At least 41 COVID-19 patients were listed as being in the care of LHSC as of Monday afternoon, with 16 of them in intensive care. Fewer than five staff cases are active.

It’s the lowest number of COVID-19 patients LHSC has had in its care since at least April 10, and the lowest number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU since April 9, provincial data shows.

Six of the 16 people in the ICU are from out of region, while fewer than five of the acute care patients are, however that may change.

“The number of COVID-19-positive patients we’ve been caring for has steadily declined, but our provincial critical care numbers remain high, and we have begun to accept patients from Manitoba,” said Dr. Adam Dukelow, LHSC’s chief medical officer, on Tuesday.

“At present, this number of patients coming to us from the west remains below five, but we anticipate further transfers over the coming weeks as they are just hitting the peak of their third wave,” he added, noting that the patients received were in the ICU.

2:09 Manitoba ICUs on brink of collapse Manitoba ICUs on brink of collapse

Last week, Ontario hospitals were able to resume non-urgent surgeries and procedures after a direction from the province issued in late April was lifted.

The province’s fiscal watchdog has estimated that the provincewide surgical backlog will take several years to clear.

Dukelow said LHSC has been able to ramp up surgical activity since, with 10 of 15 operating rooms at University Hospital and 14 of 17 operating rooms at Victoria Hospital now online.

“This resumption of surgical services is good news, but must be balanced with the need to maintain available critical care capacity,” Dukelow said.

“We still have many staff that normally work in other areas of our hospital that have been redeployed to critical care to support the expanded ICU capacity.”

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, meanwhile, no COVID-19 patients were reported in their care at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Three staff cases are active within SJHCL.

The health unit says at least 632 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 during the pandemic, including 107 who have needed intensive care.

Outbreaks

No new institutional COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared, and one has resolved.

The now-ended outbreak had been declared at Dearness Home in its 5 West area on May 5.

Elsewhere, three outbreaks remain active at Kensington Village (first-floor long-term care) Kensington Village Retirement (Canterbury) and McGarrell Place (Windermere Way).

Elsewhere, a non-institutional outbreak at Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, declared more than four months ago on Jan. 18, remains active.

The jail outbreak has been linked to at least 62 cases among inmates and 43 cases among staff.

As of Thursday, the most recent data available, one inmate case was listed as active at the jail, according to the province.

Schools

No new school-linked cases have been reported.

One remains active involving Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School. The school also has an active outbreak declaration, reported on Friday.

1:31 Ontario’s top doctor suggests in-class schooling could resume soon in some regions with low COVID-19 cases Ontario’s top doctor suggests in-class schooling could resume soon in some regions with low COVID-19 cases

In the local child care sector, meanwhile, seven active cases are active, associated with three facilities.

Five are linked to Simply Kids, which has had an active outbreak declaration since May 12.

Elsewhere, one case each is active involving Kidorable Child Care Centre – Jim Ashton, and Kids & Company – London, the health unit says.

At least 354 cases have been reported during the pandemic linked to schools, while 101 have been associated with child care and early years settings.

Vaccinations and testing

The region’s fourth mass vaccination clinic has officially opened its doors at Earl Nichols Recreation Centre.

The facility began administering its first COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday morning, joining three other such facilities in the London-Middlesex region.

At the same time, residents who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca shot between March 10 and 19 will be able to book their second this week.

It comes as the province looks to use up its stockpile of the vaccine before it expires. Those who got their first shot after March 19 will be able to book their second in the near future.

The AstraZeneca shot has been linked to rare, potentially fatal blood clots, prompting several provinces to stop using it awaiting further research. Ontario reported its first fatal case on Tuesday.

As of Sunday, eligibility for the vaccine has expanded to all people aged 12 and older, with youth able to get doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

As of May 22, the most recent data available, more than 251,287 vaccine doses have been administered in London-Middlesex so far, with roughly 25,400 doses given out the week of May 16, the most so far.

Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health, said that a record 3,700 vaccinations were given out on Sunday.

With youth now eligible, he adds that between 8,000 to 10,000 children were booked into vaccination clinics over the weekend.

“That’s in spite of an announcement that came out late on Friday from the province,” he said.

“We are working with the school boards to get the message out… That will come out this week from school boards to parents to make sure they know how to book their young ones on the covidvaccinelm.ca website.”

Eligible residents are asked to visit the local vaccine booking website or call 226-289-3560 to book an appointment at one of the region’s four vaccination clinics. Online appointments are encouraged.

When it comes to second doses, certain high-risk individuals are able to get theirs earlier than the revised 16-week interval. More information can be found on the health unit website.

A number of local pharmacies are also now offering doses of the Pfizer shot, according to the province. Appointments must be made with the pharmacies themselves.

Mackie said it was great to see the Pfizer shot now available at local pharmacies, saying “we need all systems go.”

“We absolutely have to get vaccines out the door as quickly as possible. We’re doing that through the mass clinics and a number of mobile opportunities later this week.”

The region is expecting to see roughly 25,000 doses of the Pfizer shot this week and for the next several weeks, according to the health unit.

For Moderna, Mackie says a delivery is expected in the next couple of days, but after that, future shipment dates are unclear.

“We are still lagging behind in this community. Our estimate is that we’re about 20,000 doses behind, if you look at a per capita allocation,” Mackie said.

“You’ve seen numbers in Toronto, for example… I think it’s 67 per cent of people in Toronto have been vaccinated. We’re well over 50 per cent now, but we’re still very much catching up, and that’s all due to supply.”

Mackie said with the four mass clinics, the region has the capacity to vaccinate about 7,000 people per day, but only has sufficient supply to do roughly half of that.

“We’ve actually seen some movement. After the mayor reached out over the weekend, we had another about 2,600 doses that were allocated of Pfizer for this week,” he said.

1:28 Feds in discussions with Moderna over upcoming vaccine shipments’ schedule Feds in discussions with Moderna over upcoming vaccine shipments’ schedule

“We had another 1,000 doses of Moderna that were allocated for the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service. The paramedic service has been very active in supporting all of our clinics and is also willing and able to mount additional outreach efforts.”

Those looking for a COVID-19 test can still visit the region’s two main assessment centres.

The assessment centres, located at Carling Heights and Oakridge Arena, remain open and operating by appointment. Officials with London Health Sciences Centre reported this week they had processed more than one million COVID-19 tests since March 18, 2020.

Small and medium-sized businesses looking to get their hands on free, rapid testing kits can still do so as part of the StaySafe London initiative.

Ontario

Ontario reported 1,039 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and 1,446 new cases on Monday.

The Ministry of Health did not release its daily report on the novel coronavirus on the Victoria Day holiday.

The latest new case count is the lowest since March 16, when Ontario reported 1,074 new cases.

The province also reported eight deaths attributed to the virus on Sunday and 33 on Monday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 325 of the new cases are in Toronto, 231 in Peel Region and 77 in York Region.

Provincial data show 1,025 people are in hospital because of COVID-19, but the government says more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit data.

The province says 692 people are in intensive care because of COVID-19 and 498 are on a ventilator.

Nearly 20,200 tests were completed on Sunday and about 16,900 tests were completed Monday.

Ontario says 86,927 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered before 8 p.m. on Monday for more than a total of 8.2 million.

Elgin and Oxford

One death and 32 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Elgin-Oxford, local health officials said Tuesday in their first update since Friday.

It brings the region’s pandemic case total to 3,746, of which 3,578 have resolved, 47 more than Friday.

At least 80 deaths have been reported. The most recent death involved a man in his 70s from Oxford County, officials said. His death was not linked to an institutional outbreak.

At least 104 cases are active, including 31 in Woodstock, 11 in St. Thomas and 10 in Tillsonburg.

The number of variant cases, and cases that have screened positive for a mutation consistent with a variant stands at 746.

At least 665 have been the B.1.1.7 variant and two have involved the P.1 variant, while two have involved the B.1.351 variant. At least 77 other cases screened positive for a variant-consistent spike protein mutation and are being investigated.

0:45 Pandemic treaty must address inequalities: WHO Pandemic treaty must address inequalities: WHO

People aged 12 and older are eligible to get the vaccine, however, youth are only able to get the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

That means youth can’t be vaccinated at the region’s Tillsonburg vaccination clinic as it currently only provides Moderna.

Eligible residents are asked to visit the area’s vaccine booking site and are being encouraged to add their names to a same-day vaccination list.

Meanwhile, certain individuals are able to book earlier second doses by phone at 226-289-3560. Details can be found on the health unit website.

Several pharmacies in the region are offering Pfizer and Moderna shots. Bookings must be made directly with the pharmacies.

No new outbreaks have been reported.

One is active, located at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital, linked to 14 resident cases, five staff cases and two deaths.

No new school-linked cases have been reported and none are active, local school boards say.

Per-municipality case counts can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at three per cent the week of May 9, unchanged from a week earlier. Updated numbers are expected later this week.

Huron and Perth

Eleven new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Huron-Perth, bringing the region’s pandemic case total to 1,774.

At least 1,678 cases have resolved and 57 deaths have been reported, most recently on May 20.

Of the 11 cases Tuesday, four are from Huron East, two are from South Huron, and one each is from ACW, Central Huron, Goderich, Perth South and West Perth.

At least 39 cases are active, including nine in Perth East and six in Huron East. One person is in hospital.

The number of variant cases, and cases that have screened positive for a mutation consistent with a variant, stood at 245 as of Tuesday.

At least 149 involve the B.1.1.7 variant, according to Public Health Ontario. The remaining cases are likely still under genomic analysis, a process that can take up to two weeks.

0:37 U.S. calls for 2nd investigation into COVID-19 origins U.S. calls for 2nd investigation into COVID-19 origins

More than 64,400 people have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose in Huron-Perth.

People aged 12 and older are eligible to get the vaccine, however, youth are currently only able to get the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

The health unit advises parents that more information on youth vaccines is available from their child’s school or school board.

Those looking to book an appointment are asked to do so via the local booking system or by calling 1-833-753-2098. Most spots are taken up through to June 19, however, some slots are open for a Moderna-only clinic running June 3 to 7.

Earlier second doses of vaccine are also being offered to certain individuals. More information can be found on the health unit’s website.

Several regional pharmacies are also now offering the Pfizer vaccine.

No new school-related cases have been reported. Two were confirmed over the weekend, with one each at Shakespeare Public School and Stephen Central Public School.

At least 12 cases are active involving schools, none due to school exposure. Lists can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

One outbreak is active at Goderich Place, linked to one resident case and one staff case.

Elsewhere, three outbreaks are active at unnamed workplaces, while one each is active in the community and at a congregate living setting.

Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit dashboard.

The region’s most recent test positivity rate, from the week of May 9, was 3.3 per cent, up from 3.1 per cent a week earlier. Updated numbers are expected later this week.

Sarnia and Lambton

Nine new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Lambton County since Sunday, local health officials said.

It brings the region’s pandemic case total to 3,459, of which 3,344 have resolved, 12 more than Sunday. At least 60 deaths have been reported, most recently on Sunday.

Fifty-five cases are active in Lambton and nine people are in hospital at Bluewater Health.

A total of 562 variant cases have been reported in the region.

Public Health Ontario data shows 398 cases involve the B.1.1.7 variant, while seven cases have been confirmed to be the P.1 variant. The remaining cases are under genomic sequencing.

2:00 Medical, dating experts say COVID-19 vaccines becoming sought after designation for online dating Medical, dating experts say COVID-19 vaccines becoming sought after designation for online dating

People aged 12 and older are eligible to get the vaccine, however, youth are currently only able to get the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

In Lambton, youth are able to get the vaccine at the Point Edward Arena clinic.

Eligible residents can book appointments through the health unit’s website. People with questions can contact the health unit’s call centre at 226-254-8222.

Certain individuals are also able to book earlier second doses. More information can be found on the health unit website.

The health unit says that more than 62,000 doses have been administered in Lambton as of late last week.

No pharmacies are currently offering the Pfizer or Moderna shots according to the province’s website.

No new outbreaks have been declared. Three are active.

One is active at Bluewater Health hospital, tied to four patient and five staff cases, while one is active at Afton Park Place, linked to two resident and 10 staff cases and one death.

A workplace outbreak is also active, linked to seven cases.

The region’s positivity rate was 2.2 per cent the week of May 9, up from two per cent the week before. Updated numbers are expected later this week.

— With files from The Canadian Press