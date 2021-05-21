Man charged in connection with 2 armed robberies in Collingwood, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with two armed robberies that took place in Collingwood, Ont., earlier this year.

The two robberies took place when a lone man went into two businesses in the area, pulled a weapon and demanded cash, police say.

In both cases, officers say an employee complied and the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say Justin Muenez, 39, from Collingwood, has been charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, using an imitation firearm, possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm and knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Officers also recovered an imitation pistol, a shotgun with ammunition and methamphetamine at a Collingwood home in connection with the investigation.

Muenez was held for bail on Thursday.