Health

Prince Edward Island organization says give up smoking and grab some lobster

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2021 12:48 pm
Last year, 45 people signed up for the challenge and 11 managed to go without a smoke and win some lobster.
Last year, 45 people signed up for the challenge and 11 managed to go without a smoke and win some lobster. AP Photo/Richard Drew

The Lung Association of Prince Edward Island is hoping local smokers will take the bait and trade their cigarettes for lobster in the coming weeks.

The organization launches its second annual Smoke Free Now challenge on May 25, which encourages Island smokers to go without a puff until June 22.

Read more: Legal cigarette sales rose in Atlantic provinces during coronavirus bubble: study

Association coordinator Julia Hartley says those who register and succeed will receive a gift card for $30 worth of lobster or other seafood from MR Seafoods.

Hartley said today the initiative launched last year in an effort to get people to stop smoking during the COVID-19 pandemic, since smokers have a higher risk of severe complications from the disease.

Hartley says last year, 45 people signed up and 11 managed to go without a smoke and win some lobster.

She says 16 smokers have signed up so far this year, and she’s hoping 34 more will register before the challenge begins on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Dalhousie researcher awarded for cigarette packaging research' Dalhousie researcher awarded for cigarette packaging research
Dalhousie researcher awarded for cigarette packaging research – Nov 26, 2019
© 2021 The Canadian Press

