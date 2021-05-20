COVID-19: Quebec reports more than 650 new cases, eight deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 662 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths Thursday as the province is expected to unveil the details of its plan to vaccinate teenagers.

Authorities say one death attributable to the novel coronavirus took place in the past 24 hours, while six occurred between May 13 and 18. One fatality linked to the health crisis happened earlier in the month.

The immunization campaign saw another 93,314 shots given for a total of more than 4.6 million to date. Quebec’s goal is to offer a first dose to any adult who wants one by mid-June.

Health Minister Christian Dubé will be joined by education ministers Jean-François Roberge and Danielle McCann for the announcement at 1 p.m. in Montreal. The government’s plan is to fully vaccinate children aged 12 to 17 by September.

Ahead of opening appointments to adolescents, Dubé took to social media Thursday to encourage Quebecers who haven’t already done so to book their shots.

Meanwhile, the number of pandemic-related hospitalizations dropped by six to 460. Of those patients, 107 are in intensive care units — a decrease of six.

The latest screening information, which dates from Tuesday, shows 33,545 tests were conducted that day.

Quebec’s caseload has reached 365,642 while the death toll now stands at 11,066.

Recoveries, however, have now topped 347,000.