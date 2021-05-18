Cape Breton man charged with 19 sex offences after months-long investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A man from St. Peter’s, N.S., has been charged with sexual assault following an investigation that spanned four months.

In a release, the RCMP said officers from its Richmond County detachment received a report in December 2020 that a woman had been sexually assaulted when she was a teenager between 2012 and 2015.

Following the investigation, police arrested a 49-year-old man on May 12.

Gordon Wallen Richard was charged with 19 sex-related offences, which include seven counts of sexual exploitation of a young person, five counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual interference and two counts of invitation to sexual touching.

Richard has since been released from custody on a number of conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on July 26 at 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement