COVID-19: Case totals in Central Okanagan fall for 5th consecutive week

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Okanagan has dropped dramatically from the week before, according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
The latest data reveals that the Okanagan had 201 cases between April 30 and May 6. That’s down 150 cases from the 351 reported April 23-29.
Data from the B.C. CDC doesn’t perfectly line up when it comes to numbers between major regions within Interior Health (i.e: the Okanagan) and smaller subregions, or local health areas (i.e: the Central Okanagan), but it’s close.
Still, the Central Okanagan, with the Interior’s largest population, has the largest case totals.
For May 2-8, the Central Okanagan had 162 cases. Next was Kamloops at 33, followed by Vernon at 22.
Though the Central Okanagan had five times as many cases as Kamloops, despite being just twice as big, the 162 cases marked a fifth consecutive week of falling case totals.
- April 25-May 1: 174 cases
- April 18-24: 215 cases
- April 11-17: 242 cases
- April 4-10: 288 cases
- March 28-April 3: 214 cases
While falling numbers are undoubtedly a good sign, two months ago, at the beginning of March, there were just 66 cases in the Central Okanagan.
On Thursday, May 13, health officials announced 60 new cases for all of Interior Health, along with 10 people in critical care and 488 active cases. The region’s death toll connected to COVID-19 is 144.
Below are the weekly case totals for the Okanagan since late October:
- Oct. 30 to Nov. 12: 144 cases
- Nov. 13-26: 420 cases
- Nov. 20 to Dec. 3: 597 cases
- Dec. 4-10: 371 cases
- Dec. 11-17: 375 cases
- Dec. 18-24: 290 cases
- Dec. 25-31: 210 cases
- Jan. 1-7: 303 cases
- Jan. 8-14: 222 cases
- Jan. 15-21: 173 cases
- Jan. 22-28: 152 cases
- Jan. 29 to Feb. 4: 150 cases
- Feb. 5-11: 90 cases
- Feb. 12-18: 71
- Feb. 19-25: 75 cases
- Feb. 26 – March 4: 69 cases
- March 5-11: 125 cases
- March 12-18: 111 cases
- March 18-24: 154 cases
- March 24-30: 223 cases
- April 2-8: 393 cases
- April 9-15: 414 cases
- April 16-22: 321 cases
- April 23-29: 351 cases
- April 30 – May 6: 201 cases
Number of cases per major region, from Jan. 1, 2020 to May 6, 2021:
Note: Prior cases from Jan. 1, 2020, to April 29, 2021, in brackets
- Okanagan: 6,641 cases (6,436)
- Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap: 3,414 cases (3,372)
- East Kootenay: 802 cases (754)
- Kootenay Boundary: 430 cases (407)
Number of cases per major region from April 23-29, 2021:
Note: Prior cases from April 23-29, 2021, in brackets
- Okanagan: 201 cases (351)
- Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap: 43 cases (94)
- East Kootenay: 45 cases (67)
- Kootenay Boundary: 22 cases (34)
Number of cases per subregion or local health authority, from January 2020 to April 2021:
Note: Prior cases from January 2020 to March 2021 in brackets:
- Central Okanagan: 4,462 (3,442)
- Kamloops: 1,761 (1,496)
- Vernon: 874 (695)
- Cariboo-Chilcotin: 490 (470)
- Penticton: 450 (318)
- South Okanagan: 341 (276)
- Salmon Arm: 339 (281)
- Revelstoke: 306 (253)
- Merritt: 263 (242)
- Fernie: 227 (183)
- Cranbrook: 176 (104)
- Nelson: 157 (87)
- Windermere: 124 (55)
- Summerland: 122 (66)
- 100 Mile House: 109 (105)
- Golden: 95 (68)
- Enderby: 88 (67)
- Armstrong: 81 (62)
- Kettle Valley: 71 (68)
- Trail: 68 (31)
- Kimberley: 67 (22)
- Creston: 59 (33)
- Castlegar: 40 (23)
- South Cariboo: 38 (34)
- Grand Forks: 32 (19)
- Keremeos: 30 (22)
- Lillooet: 24 (24)
- Kootenay Lake: 13 (5)
- North Thompson: 12 (11)
- Arrow Lakes: 11 (3)
- Princeton: 8 (5)
Number of cases per subregion or local health authority, from May 2-8, 2021:
Note: Prior cases from April 25 to May 1, 2021, in brackets
- Central Okanagan: 162 (174)
- Kamloops: 33 (57)
- Vernon: 22 (25)
- Penticton: 15 (34)
- Golden: 12 (16)
- Nelson: 10 (15)
- Salmon Arm: 9 (9)
- Cranbrook: 7 (15)
- Arrow Lakes: 6 (3)
- Creston: 6 (1)
- Revelstoke: 6 (6)
- Windermere: 6 (10)
- Fernie: 5 (13)
- Armstrong: 4 (3)
- Castlegar: 4 (0)
- Summerland: 4 (28)
- Trail: 4 (1)
- South Okanagan: 3 (14)
- Cariboo-Chilcotin: 2 (5)
- Enderby: 2 (3)
- Lillooet: 2 (0)
- 100 Mile House: 1 (2)
- Kootenay Lake: 1 (2)
- Keremeos: 1 (6)
- Merritt: 1 (2)
- Grand Forks: 0 (0)
- Kettle Valley: 0 (3)
- Kimberley: 0 (9)
- North Thompson: 0 (0)
- Princeton: 0 (1)
- South Cariboo: 0 (0)
Visit the B.C. Centre of Disease Control for more coronavirus statistics.
