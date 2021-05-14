COVID-19: Case totals in Central Okanagan fall for 5th consecutive week

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Okanagan has dropped dramatically from the week before, according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The latest data reveals that the Okanagan had 201 cases between April 30 and May 6. That’s down 150 cases from the 351 reported April 23-29.

Data from the B.C. CDC doesn’t perfectly line up when it comes to numbers between major regions within Interior Health (i.e: the Okanagan) and smaller subregions, or local health areas (i.e: the Central Okanagan), but it’s close.

Still, the Central Okanagan, with the Interior’s largest population, has the largest case totals.

For May 2-8, the Central Okanagan had 162 cases. Next was Kamloops at 33, followed by Vernon at 22.

Story continues below advertisement

Though the Central Okanagan had five times as many cases as Kamloops, despite being just twice as big, the 162 cases marked a fifth consecutive week of falling case totals.

April 25-May 1: 174 cases

April 18-24: 215 cases

April 11-17: 242 cases

April 4-10: 288 cases

March 28-April 3: 214 cases

3:47 B.C. reports 587 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths, active cases fall again B.C. reports 587 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths, active cases fall again

While falling numbers are undoubtedly a good sign, two months ago, at the beginning of March, there were just 66 cases in the Central Okanagan.

On Thursday, May 13, health officials announced 60 new cases for all of Interior Health, along with 10 people in critical care and 488 active cases. The region’s death toll connected to COVID-19 is 144.

Story continues below advertisement

Below are the weekly case totals for the Okanagan since late October:

Oct. 30 to Nov. 12: 144 cases

Nov. 13-26: 420 cases

Nov. 20 to Dec. 3: 597 cases

Dec. 4-10: 371 cases

Dec. 11-17: 375 cases

Dec. 18-24: 290 cases

Dec. 25-31: 210 cases

Jan. 1-7: 303 cases

Jan. 8-14: 222 cases

Jan. 15-21: 173 cases

Jan. 22-28: 152 cases

Jan. 29 to Feb. 4: 150 cases

Feb. 5-11: 90 cases

Feb. 12-18: 71

Feb. 19-25: 75 cases

Feb. 26 – March 4: 69 cases

March 5-11: 125 cases

March 12-18: 111 cases

March 18-24: 154 cases

March 24-30: 223 cases

April 2-8: 393 cases

April 9-15: 414 cases

April 16-22: 321 cases

April 23-29: 351 cases

April 30 – May 6: 201 cases

5:13 How many British Columbians have died from COVID-19 after vaccination How many British Columbians have died from COVID-19 after vaccination

Number of cases per major region, from Jan. 1, 2020 to May 6, 2021:

Note: Prior cases from Jan. 1, 2020, to April 29, 2021, in brackets

Story continues below advertisement

Okanagan: 6,641 cases (6,436)

Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap: 3,414 cases (3,372)

East Kootenay: 802 cases (754)

Kootenay Boundary: 430 cases (407)

Number of cases per major region from April 23-29, 2021:

Note: Prior cases from April 23-29, 2021, in brackets

Okanagan: 201 cases (351)

Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap: 43 cases (94)

East Kootenay: 45 cases (67)

Kootenay Boundary: 22 cases (34)

1:09 B.C. won’t use schools to immunize 12- to 17-year-olds against COVID-19 B.C. won’t use schools to immunize 12- to 17-year-olds against COVID-19

Number of cases per subregion or local health authority, from January 2020 to April 2021:

Note: Prior cases from January 2020 to March 2021 in brackets:

Central Okanagan: 4,462 (3,442)

Kamloops: 1,761 (1,496)

Vernon: 874 (695)

Cariboo-Chilcotin: 490 (470)

Penticton: 450 (318)

South Okanagan: 341 (276)

Salmon Arm: 339 (281)

Revelstoke: 306 (253)

Merritt: 263 (242)

Fernie: 227 (183)

Cranbrook: 176 (104)

Nelson: 157 (87)

Windermere: 124 (55)

Summerland: 122 (66)

100 Mile House: 109 (105)

Golden: 95 (68)

Enderby: 88 (67)

Armstrong: 81 (62)

Kettle Valley: 71 (68)

Trail: 68 (31)

Kimberley: 67 (22)

Creston: 59 (33)

Castlegar: 40 (23)

South Cariboo: 38 (34)

Grand Forks: 32 (19)

Keremeos: 30 (22)

Lillooet: 24 (24)

Kootenay Lake: 13 (5)

North Thompson: 12 (11)

Arrow Lakes: 11 (3)

Princeton: 8 (5)

2:40 B.C.’s COVID-19 ‘Restart 2.0’ plan won’t come until after May long weekend B.C.’s COVID-19 ‘Restart 2.0’ plan won’t come until after May long weekend

Number of cases per subregion or local health authority, from May 2-8, 2021:

Note: Prior cases from April 25 to May 1, 2021, in brackets

Story continues below advertisement

Central Okanagan: 162 (174)

Kamloops: 33 (57)

Vernon: 22 (25)

Penticton: 15 (34)

Golden: 12 (16)

Nelson: 10 (15)

Salmon Arm: 9 (9)

Cranbrook: 7 (15)

Arrow Lakes: 6 (3)

Creston: 6 (1)

Revelstoke: 6 (6)

Windermere: 6 (10)

Fernie: 5 (13)

Armstrong: 4 (3)

Castlegar: 4 (0)

Summerland: 4 (28)

Trail: 4 (1)

South Okanagan: 3 (14)

Cariboo-Chilcotin: 2 (5)

Enderby: 2 (3)

Lillooet: 2 (0)

100 Mile House: 1 (2)

Kootenay Lake: 1 (2)

Keremeos: 1 (6)

Merritt: 1 (2)

Grand Forks: 0 (0)

Kettle Valley: 0 (3)

Kimberley: 0 (9)

North Thompson: 0 (0)

Princeton: 0 (1)

South Cariboo: 0 (0)

Visit the B.C. Centre of Disease Control for more coronavirus statistics.

1:55 B.C’s race to vaccinate those in COVID hot spots B.C’s race to vaccinate those in COVID hot spots