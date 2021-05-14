OPP’s ROPE squad searching for wanted federal offender known to frequent Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad has issued a Canada-wide warrant for a federal offender who allegedly breached his statutory release.

Police say Adam Olow is currently serving a two-year, eight-month sentencing for pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

OPP described Olow as a 25-year-old male, six feet two inches tall, weighing 216 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Olow was last seen in the Hintonburg area Tuesday and is known to frequent Ottawa.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about Olow’s whereabouts to contact ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or to call 911.

