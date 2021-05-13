Menu

Crime

2nd suspect wanted in connection with King Street arson: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 13, 2021 11:48 am
Ashley Lise Lynda Hodder, 30, of London, is wanted in connection with an arson investigation. View image in full screen
Ashley Lise Lynda Hodder, 30, of London, is wanted in connection with an arson investigation. supplied by the London Police Service

London police say investigators have identified a second suspect in connection with Tuesday’s fire on King Street but she has yet to be located.

On Thursday, police released a suspect photo and said Ashley Lise Lynda Hodder, 30, of London, is wanted on charges of breaking and entering and arson causing damage to property.

Read more: London, Ont., man arrested in connection to downtown arson investigation

Emergency crews responded to the fire in a vacant building on King Street, east of Adelaide Street, at roughly 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The London Fire Department was able to put out the blaze and no injuries were reported.

The fire was “deemed to be suspicious in nature, and the investigation was assigned to members of the LPS Street Crime Unit, in conjunction with the London Fire Department Inspector,” police said.

Read more: London fire, police raise alarm over rise in empty-building arson cases

On Wednesday, police reported that one suspect had been arrested near the scene of Tuesday’s fire.

A 28-year-old London man is charged with breaking and entering and with arson causing damage to property.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident or Hodder’s location to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Fire sweeps through courthouse building in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean' Fire sweeps through courthouse building in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean
Fire sweeps through courthouse building in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean

— with files from Global News’ Sawyer Bogdan.

