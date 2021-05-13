2nd suspect wanted in connection with King Street arson: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say investigators have identified a second suspect in connection with Tuesday’s fire on King Street but she has yet to be located.

On Thursday, police released a suspect photo and said Ashley Lise Lynda Hodder, 30, of London, is wanted on charges of breaking and entering and arson causing damage to property.

Emergency crews responded to the fire in a vacant building on King Street, east of Adelaide Street, at roughly 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The London Fire Department was able to put out the blaze and no injuries were reported.

The fire was “deemed to be suspicious in nature, and the investigation was assigned to members of the LPS Street Crime Unit, in conjunction with the London Fire Department Inspector,” police said.

On Wednesday, police reported that one suspect had been arrested near the scene of Tuesday’s fire.

A 28-year-old London man is charged with breaking and entering and with arson causing damage to property.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident or Hodder’s location to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

— with files from Global News’ Sawyer Bogdan.